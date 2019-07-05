How to Order UFC 239 on ESPN Plus

You can buy the UFC 239 PPV right here. For pricing details and an event preview, read on below.

UFC 239 on Saturday night features a pair of title fights, Jon Jones will look to defend his light heavyweight title against Thiago Santos, while Amanda Nunes will try to protect her bantamweight belt against Holly Holm. Add in Jorge Masvidal vs Ben Askren and Luke Rockhold vs Jan Blachowicz, and it’s a stacked main card.

If you want to order UFC 239, it can be purchased here exclusively through ESPN+. There are a couple different pricing options, so here’s a rundown on how to buy the UFC 239 PPV, which is on sale now:

How to Order UFC 239 PPV

You need a subscription to ESPN+ to purchase UFC 239, so your options for ordering are dependent on whether or not you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber:

If You Don’t Have ESPN+: You can get a special deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($49.99 value) and UFC 239 ($59.99 value) for just $79.98.

You can purchase that bundle right here, and you’ll then be able to watch the UFC 239 early prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

If You Already Have ESPN+: You can buy UFC 239 right here for $59.99.

The price may say $79.98 (reflecting the bundle for new subscribers) if you’re not already signed into your ESPN+ account, but after selecting “Buy Now,” you’ll sign in to your account and the price will then change to $59.99.

Where to Watch UFC 239

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, there are a number of different ways you can watch the UFC 239 main card.

You can watch the fights on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch.

UFC 239 Preview

Santos (21-6, 13-5) has won three straight since jumping up from the middleweight ranks to light heavyweight, stopping Eryk Anders, Jimi Manuwa, and Jan Blachowicz in a span of five months.

He’s expressed interest in attempting to become a two-weight champion should he take Jones’ belt on Saturday.

“I’d love to beat up (middleweight champion Israel) Adesanya,” Santos said during UFC 237, according to MMA Fighting. “I don’t think he’s a nice guy. I would love to fight him. I don’t know, the times I’ve met him … I don’t know, we didn’t get along. The energy, I don’t know. I can’t explain. Same thing with (Michael) Bisping. I’m like that, I feel the person’s energy. I have nothing to say about him. If he’s a bad person or not, I don’t know. But we didn’t get along.”

The 35-year-old Brazilian added: “As a fighter? He’s talented, he has a gift. I can’t say a thing about that. But I don’t think he can take it against me. He can’t handle someone who hits him hard, who doesn’t fall for his games. His fight with Anderson, you can see he’s not that big of a deal.

“But that’s something to think about down the line, I can’t think about it now. I have to think about Jon Jones. I think that, if things go right against Jon Jones and I win, I might unify both belts.”

Jones claimed the UFC light heavyweight belt for a third time at UFC 232, taking Alexander Gustafsson out with punches in the third round. He then bested Anthony Smith via unanimous decision at UFC 235.

The 31-year-old American first won the title in 2011, defending it eight times before getting stripped for violating the UFC’s code of conduct policy.

“July 6, I’m planning on going out there and being myself,” Jones said, according to MMA Junkie. “Being the believer I’ve always been. Being the hard worker that I’ve always been. I just believe I’ll go out there and have fun and glorify my God through my work and through my talent that he’s blessed me with.”

Here’s the UFC 239 card:

Main card

Jon Jones (champion) vs. Thiago Santos, light heavyweight

Amanda Nunes (champion) vs. Holly Holm, women’s bantamweight

Jorge Masvidal vs. Ben Askren, welterweight

Luke Rockhold vs. Jan Błachowicz, light heavyweight

Diego Sanchez vs. Michael Chiesa, welterweight

Preliminary card

Gilbert Melendez vs. Arnold Allen, featherweight

Marlon Vera vs. Nohelin Hernandez, bantamweight

Claudia Gadelha vs. Randa Markos, women’s strawweight

Alejandro Pérez vs. Yadong Song, bantamweight

Early preliminary card

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Jack Marshman, middleweight

Ismail Naurdiev vs. Chance Rencountre, welterweight

Julia Avila vs. Pannie Kianzad, women’s bantamweight

