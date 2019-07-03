How to Buy UFC 239: PPV Price & ESPN Plus Bundle Deal

You can buy the UFC 239 PPV right here. For pricing details and an event preview, read on below.

International Fight Week often produces one of the best cards of the year, and UFC 239 is no different. Saturday night in Las Vegas features two of the company’s most dominant champions (Jon Jones will face Thiago Santos, while Amanda Nunes defends against Holly Holm), two Top-10 battles with important title-picture implications (Jorge Masvidal vs Ben Askren and Luke Rockhold vs Jan Blachowicz) and a compelling matchup between veterans (Diego Sanchez vs Michael Chiesa.

If you want to order UFC 239, it can be purchased here exclusively through ESPN+. There are a couple different pricing options, so here’s a rundown on how to buy the UFC 239 PPV, which is on sale now:

How to Order UFC 239 PPV

You need a subscription to ESPN+ to purchase UFC 239, so your options for ordering are dependent on whether or not you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber:

If You Don’t Have ESPN+: You can get a special deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($49.99 value) and UFC 239 ($59.99 value) for just $79.98.

You can purchase that bundle right here, and you’ll then be able to watch the UFC 239 early prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

If You Already Have ESPN+: You can buy UFC 239 right here for $59.99.

The price may say $79.98 (reflecting the bundle for new subscribers) if you’re not already signed into your ESPN+ account, but after selecting “Buy Now,” you’ll sign in to your account and the price will then change to $59.99.

Where to Watch UFC 239

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, there are a number of different ways you can watch the UFC 239 main card.

You can watch the fights on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch.

UFC 239 Preview

Though his career has been marred by controversy, Jon Jones continues to prove himself as one of the most dominant competitors inside the Octagon. Upon his return from a 15-month suspension in December, he has picked up a pair of wins over Alexander Gustafsson (third-round TKO) and Anthony Smith (unanimous decision). He hasn’t lost a fight in over 10 years, and he’s beaten the only man who is ranked above him in UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings–Daniel Cormier–twice (though the last was overturned after he tested positive for turinabol).

No matter how you feel about Jones’ career, he’s a must-watch fighter.

Opposing him will be Thiago Santos, who has reeled off four straight wins and eight of his last nine. Moreover, since moving up to light heavyweight in September, he’s 3-0 with three knockout victories and two Performance of the Night bonuses in a row.

Though Santos enters as a significant underdog, his immediate success inside the division combined with his game-changing power makes him a very compelling challenger.

In the night’s other title fight, newly-crowned multi-division champ Amanda Nunes defends her bantamweight belt against former 135-pound champ Holly Holm. Nunes made the move to featherweight to take Cris Cyborg’s title with a first-round KO in December, and now she’ll move back to defend the strap she originally won back at UFC 200 and has successfully defended three times.

Holm, who has similarly moved between bantamweight and featherweight recently, is just 1-2 at 135 pounds since her stunning win over Ronda Rousey in 2015. She is undoubtedly an underdog, but she’s no stranger to shocking upset wins.

“I always say two different fighters always make a different fight,” Holm said. “You can never look at a fight and say, ‘Well, so-and-so beat this person, and I beat that person, so I should win.’ It’s never like that because styles make different fights.”

While the two title fights are the headliners, the rest of the card has intrigue scattered throughout.

Ben Askren, the former Bellator and ONE champion, will make his second UFC appearance after beating Robbie Lawler via first-round submission in his debut in March. The undefeated former Olympian takes on Jorge Masvidal, who is coming off a Performance of the Night win against former title contender Darren Till. There’s bad blood between the two, there’s a potential title shot probably not far away from the winner, and this has easy Fight of the Night potential despite being third on the card.

Elsewhere, Luke Rockhold, the fourth champion/former champion on the main card, will make his light heavyweight debut against Top-10 ranked Jan Blachowicz, while the ageless Diego Sanchez looks to continue his winning streak against Michael Chiesa.

All-in-all, this stacks up as easily one of the best events of the year.

