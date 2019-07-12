Serena vs Halep Wimbledon Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

Those in the US can watch a live stream of Serena Williams vs Simona Halep without cable via a free trial of PlayStation Vue right here. More information about PS Vue and other live stream options can be found below

Serena Williams and Simona Halep will play for the Wimbledon title on Saturday.

In the US, the match is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Serena vs Halep on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include ESPN and ESPN2.

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Serena vs Halep on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes with cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including ESPN and ESPN2.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Serena vs Halep on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Sling TV

ESPN and ESPN2 are included in the “Sling Orange” channel package.

You can start a free seven-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch Serena vs Halep live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Serena vs Halep Wimbledon Final Preview

Williams trampled Czech 33-year-old Barbora Strýcová 6-1, 6-2 in the semifinals.

The seven-time Wimbledon champ missed four Grand Slams — the last three of 2017 and the 2018 Australian Open — to give birth to a daughter. In her second major after returning, Williams reached the 2018 Wimbledon final, where she fell to Angelique Kerber of Germany.

“It feels good to be back in the final,” Williams said, according to The Telegraph. “I just needed some matches. Every match I’m improving. Now I’m feeling good I can do what I do best, and that’s playing tennis. I wake up every morning and I get to be fit, play in front of crowds. Not everyone can do that. I love what I do, it’s just a remarkable experience. [Halep is] tough. We always have tough matches. I look forward to it.”

Since then she’s taken second at 2018 US Open, reached the 2019 Australian Open quarterfinals, and bowed out of the 2019 French Open in the third round.

The 37-year-old has 23 Grand Slam singles titles to her name, the most all-time.

“It’s really not about 24 or 23 or 25. It’s really just about going out there and giving my best effort, no matter what,” Williams said, according to The Associated Press. “No matter what I do, I will always have a great career. Like, I just kind of let it go this morning.”

Halep dominated Elina Svitolina of the Ukraine 6-1, 6-3 to reach her first-ever Wimbledon final and her first Grand Slam final since she won the 2018 French Open. She’s bested Williams just twice in 11 meetings.

“I’m desperate to win Wimbledon more than to stop her,” the Romanian 27-year-old said, according to The Guardian. “I’m not thinking about her record. It’s a great feeling to face Serena in a Grand Slam final. If you are able to win, it makes it sweeter. If you lose, then you have to look forward for the next one. I have no pressure on myself, just a positive one. I have expectations for myself that I can do a great job. Still, I’m chilled.”

She added: “This week I realized that I have a good chance on grass because I have strong legs, I can open the court. The court works for me if I play the right tactic. When the ball is coming to me, now I know what to do with it. Maybe that’s why. Maybe I feel confident and I’m not scared any more of how the ball bounces.”