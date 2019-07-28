UFC 240 Live Stream: How to Watch UFC PPV Online

You can buy the UFC 240 PPV right here. For pricing details and an event preview, read on below.

UFC 240 will take place at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, on Saturday.

The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET and can be bought and watched here exclusively through ESPN+. There are a couple different pricing options, so here’s a rundown on how to buy the UFC 240 PPV and watch a live stream of the fights online:

How to Order UFC 240 PPV

You need a subscription to ESPN+ to purchase UFC 240, so your options for ordering are dependent on whether or not you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber:

If You Don’t Have ESPN+: You can get a special deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($49.99 value) and UFC 240 ($59.99 value) for just $79.98.

You can purchase that bundle right here, and you’ll then be able to watch the UFC 240 early prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

If You Already Have ESPN+: You can buy UFC 240 right here for $59.99.

The price may say $79.98 (reflecting the bundle for new subscribers) if you’re not already signed into your ESPN+ account, but after selecting “Buy Now,” you’ll sign in to your account and the price will then change to $59.99.

Where to Watch UFC 240 Live Stream

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, there are a number of different ways you can watch the UFC 240 main card online.

You can watch the fights on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch.

UFC 240 Preview

In the main event, Max Holloway (20-4 in MMA, 16-4 in the UFC) will attempt to defend his featherweight title against former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar (23-6-1, 17-6-1).

“Frankie is Frankie, man,” the 27-year-old Holloway said of his 37-year-old foe, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “If you don’t give this guy the respect that he deserves, he did something that was unthinkable in a division higher than us when he was a much smaller dude, and I can’t wait. These are the fights that excite me. The man’s a legend, and if he’s not a Hall of Famer, a future Hall of Famer, then he’s definitely a Hall of Famer in my eyes at least, and I’ve got nothing but respect for him.”

Before the championship bout, Cris Cyborg (20-2, 5-1) will look to do something she’s never had to do before: bounce back from a UFC loss.

The 34-year-old suffered a first-round knockout at the fists of Amanda Nunes to lose the promotion’s featherweight title at UFC 232. It was Cyborg’s first defeat since she fell to Erica Paes in her professional MMA debut in May 2005.

She’ll square off with 28-year-old up-and-comer Felicia Spencer (7-0, 1-0).

“I just have to keep my focus, keep my plan, and get the finish and the victory on Saturday,” Cyborg said, according to MMA Junkie. “I always fight with my heart. Fight with my heart made me champion. Fight with my heart maybe made me lose the last fight. But whatever I feel in the fight, I’m going to do.”

In Spencer’s debut with the promotion, at UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs. Lee in May, she bested Megan Anderson via rear-naked choke in the first round. A victory on Saturday could have her vying for a UFC title in just her third bout with the outfit.

“I don’t like to look to the future too much but, of course, it’s there,” Spencer said, according to UFC.com. “People have brought it up that whoever wins is going to be getting a title shot. Almost for sure. It’s something I kind of knew getting into the featherweight division, that it’s a small group of people right now and me sticking to it and having good performances is just going to help build the division and attract new people, new faces. So I knew getting into it that I wouldn’t be taking baby steps, I’d be taking leaps and bounds. And from my Invicta career to here, I’ve definitely been doing that.”

Here’s the entire UFC 240 card:

Main card

Max Holloway (champion) vs. Frankie Edgar, featherweight

Cris Cyborg vs. Felicia Spencer, women’s featherweight

Geoff Neal vs. Niko Price, welterweight

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Arman Tsarukyan, lightweight

Marc-André Barriault vs. Krzysztof Jotko, middleweight

Preliminary card

Alexis Davis vs. Viviane Araújo, women’s flyweight

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Yoshinori Horie, featherweight

Gavin Tucker vs. Seung Woo Choi, featherweight

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Deiveson Figueiredo, flyweight

Early preliminary card

Gillian Robertson vs. Sarah Frota, women’s flyweight

Erik Koch vs. Kyle Stewart, welterweight

Tanner Boser vs. Giacomo Lemos, heavyweight

