How to Watch ‘Lights Out With David Spade’ Online Without Cable

Comedian David Spade is back on TV with a new series specializing in celebrities, entertainment, and all things apolitical. In Lights Out With David Spade, Spade and a panel of his comedian friends break down the biggest headlines of the day.

The show premieres Monday, July 29, at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services, all of which include Comedy Central:

Philo TV

Comedy Central is included in Philo’s main 58-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Philo TV right here, and you can then watch Comedy Central live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

FuboTV

Comedy Central is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Comedy Central on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV

Comedy Central is included in both the “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” channel packages.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch Comedy Central live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

‘Lights Out With David Spade’ Series Premiere Preview

Get ready, America, David Spade (Just Shoot Me, Tommy Boy) is back on Comedy Central with a brand new show called Lights Out With David Spade. Along with a panel of comedian friends, Spade will break down the day’s biggest headlines both in roundtables and in the field, offering his hilarious takes on entertainment, celebrities, and all things apolitical. The series premieres tonight after The Daily Show and will follow Trevor Noah’s show Monday through Thursday every week.

Comedy Central has a long history of politics-driven content (including Colbert Report, Larry Wilmore’s Nightly Show, and Jordan Klepper’s The Opposition), but Spade’s show will be a aberration to the theme. Instead, Spade will focus on pop culture news, while also incorporating sketches and field segments.

This show marks the comic’s second series with Comedy Central. His Showbiz Show with David Spade ran weekly and parodied celebrity-news programs like Access Hollywood and Entertainment Tonight. It lasted for three seasons between 2005 and 2007.

Spade starred on a six-season Saturday Night Live stint and later went on to star in sitcoms Just Shoot Me, 8 Simple Rules, and Rules of Engagement. He’s also renowned for his ’90s films like Tommy Boy, Black Sheep, and Coneheads which he co-starred in alongside his friend, the late Chris Farley.

Lights Out With David Spade joins a crowded late-night game. Stephen Colbert and James Corden reign supreme on CBS; Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, and Lilly Singh dominate NBC; Jimmy Kimmel has a stronghold on ABC; while Samantha Bee and Conan O’Brien air on TBS, and John Oliver, on HBO.

Spade new series joins a growing slate of new and returning series at Comedy Central which includes docu-series Klepper, scripted comedies South Side, Awkwafina, and Robbie; and sketch-comedy series Alternatino with Arturo Castro.

The show is executive produced by Spade, Alex Murray, and Marc Gurvitz. Brad Wollack and Tom Brunelle of Free 90 Media serve as executive producers and showrunners. Frank Sebastiano is head writer and executive producer with Chelsea Davison as supervising producer.