The Bachelorette, season 15 episode 9 airs tonight at 8/7c on ABC, as Hannah Brown continues searching for “the one” out of the remaining four men vying for her love and attention. Tyler Cameron, Luke Parker, Jed Wyatt and Peter Weber are all still competing for Hannah’s heart, and tonight’s episode will see Hannah meeting each of their families and visiting their home towns.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes ABC (live in select markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now offers several different channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can start a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now comes with included cloud DVR.

Hometown Dates & Tonight’s Elimination Spoilers

Tonight’s episode of The Bachelorette will see Hannah’s trip to each of the remaining contestants’ hometowns. Hannah will get a chance to see Luke, Tyler, Peter and Jed all interact with their families and loved ones and get a taste of where they grew up. Usually, the season’s Bachelorette sends one contestant home at the end of the hometown dates. However, the ABC preview states that Hannah “struggles with her final decision,” and inevitably “makes Bachelor franchise history” with her decision on tonight’s episode.

WARNING: SOME SPOILERS AHEAD! This is your official spoiler warning, so if you don’t want anything ruined for you, turn back now, or proceed at your own risk!

According to Reality Steve, Hannah apparently chooses not to eliminate any of the guys after her hometown dates, and brings all four of them to Greece for overnight dates instead. Without giving away too many spoilers, fans can expect plenty of drama in store for the overnight dates, as most fans are probably already aware by now.

Tune in tonight at 8/7c to catch the Hometown Dates episode, followed by the overnight dates next week on July 15 and the Men Tell-All special on July 22. The season finale is slated to air in a two-night extravaganza on Monday, July 29 and Tuesday, July 30.

