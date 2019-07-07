Chantel & Pedro Spinoff ‘The Family Chantel’ Premiere Date & Details

Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, have had a rocky relationship with their in-laws since they first met, and their controversial relationship is part of the reason they landed their own spinoff titled The Family Chantel, which airs July 29, 2019 on TLC. The Family Chantel is the first ever spinoff of the 90 Day franchise to follow an individual couple.

“This is an awesome moment for TLC, as we create a family show based on one of our most popular 90 Day couples, and on a whole new night,” Howard Lee, president and general manager of TLC announced in a statement. “Our fans can’t get enough of Pedro, Chantel and their larger-than-life families. For a brand known as the destination for love, relationships and family shows, The Family Chantel hits the bullseye.”

The spinoff will highlight the couple’s issues with each other’s families, which have been prevalent since the very beginning of their relationship after the reality stars lied to their parents about how their engagement. Chantel’s parents Karen and Thomas and her siblings River and Winter, as well as Pedro’s mother Lidia and sister Nicole will be featured on the show.

The feud between Pedro and Chantel’s families (or as Pedro refers to them: “The Family Chantel,” hence the spinoff title), started years ago during season 4 when the couple was first introduced on the show. Chantel and Pedro were first introduced to each other through a mutual friend; Chantel wanted to learn Spanish and Pedro wanted to learn English, so they started teaching each other and quickly fell in love. However, Chantel lied to her family and told them Pedro was moving to the U.S. on a student visa and left out the fact that she and Pedro had 90 days to tie the knot (a lie which seriously backfired in the long run).

After Chantel lied about how she met Pedro, her family didn’t trust him and worried he was using her for his visa. Pedro’s family didn’t approve of the way Chantel’s family was treating Pedro and in turn took it out on Chantel. As soon as Pedro got his green card and started working, he began sending gifts and money back home to his family, which upset Chantel.

Several fights have broken out between the Pedro and Chantel’s family and vice versa over the years; when Chantel and her family visited Pedro’s family in the Dominican Republic, Chantel got into a heated argument with Pedro’s sister Nicole and his mother Lidia. You can watch the video here. Pedro and Chantel’s brother River also started throwing punches at a family dinner at Chantel’s parent’s house in the video above.

You can read more about The Family Chantel below, courtesy of TLC:

Fans first met the Pedro and Chantel on the fourth season of 90 Day Fiancé, before the reality stars and their spitfire families went on to feature for two more seasons of TLC’s spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. Be sure to tune in later this month to catch the season premiere of The Family Chantel on July 29.

