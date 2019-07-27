How to Watch UFC 240 on TV, Phone or Streaming Device

You can buy the UFC 240 PPV right here. For pricing details and a rundown of how to watch on different devices, read on below.

Max Holloway will attempt to defend the UFC featherweight title against Frankie Edgar to headline UFC 240 on Saturday at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

If you’ve yet to watch a UFC PPV event since the move to ESPN+, or you’re just looking for a comprehensive guide, here’s a complete rundown on how to buy UFC 240 and how to watch it on your TV or other devices:

How to Buy UFC 240 PPV

You need a subscription to ESPN+ to purchase UFC 240, so your options for ordering are dependent on whether or not you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber:

If You Don’t Have ESPN+: You can get a special deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($49.99 value) and UFC 240 ($59.99 value) for just $79.98.

You can purchase that bundle right here, and you’ll then be able to watch the UFC 240 early prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

If You Already Have ESPN+: You can buy UFC 240 right here for $59.99.

The price may say $79.98 (reflecting the bundle for new subscribers) if you’re not already signed into your ESPN+ account, but after selecting “Buy Now,” you’ll sign in to your account and the price will then change to $59.99.

Where to Watch UFC 240

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and have purchased the PPV, you can watch Holloway vs Edgar and the complete UFC 240 main card on the ESPN app.

So, if you’re looking to watch on your TV, you can’t do so through an actual cable channel, but you can watch on any connected-to-your-TV device that supports the ESPN app, such as a Roku, Fire TV, Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, or Xbox One. The app is also available on select Samsung and Roku Smart TVs, as well as Android phones, iPhones and tablets.

Additionally, if you simply want to watch on your computer, you can do so via ESPN.com

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch.

UFC 240 Preview

Holloway (20-4 in MMA, 16-4 in the UFC) and Edgar (23-6-1, 17-6-1) have been scheduled to fight twice before — Edgar had to pull out of a bout at UFC 218 with an unspecified injury, and a leg injury knocked Holloway out of their rescheduled fight at UFC 222.

Holloway attempted to become a two-weight champion in April, but fell to Dustin Poirer via unanimous decision in his quest for the UFC interim lightweight belt.

The 27-year-old has won 13 consecutive bouts at featherweight. After he bested Anthony Pettis to claim the interim 145-pound belt, he unified the division with a third-round knockout of José Aldo. Aldo then stepped in for Edgar at UFC 218, and Holloway again stopped the Brazilian in the third.

Holloway’s most recent title defense came in December, when he outlanded Brian Ortega 307-112 in total strikes, according to Fightmetric, en route to a TKO victory.

“I always said, a champ is a champ, and a king is a king, and someone who defends their land, who defends their belt,” Holloway said of his return to featherweight, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “That’s what true kings are, that’s what true kings do, and I wanted to come back down.”

Edgar held the promotion’s lightweight belt from April 2010 to February 2012. He’s 8-3 since he slid down to featherweight full-time a year after his lightweight reign.

The 37-year-old attributed his longevity to his “persistence and [his] will to be the best,” according to Yahoo Sports.

“I’m in the gym a lot. I’m not a guy who just kind of gets ready for fights,” he added. “In between fights, even when I’m injured, I’m trying to get better. I’m always looking to improve. This sport isn’t a new sport any more, but it’s still a young sport compared to others, and it’s evolved quickly.

“If you don’t evolve with it, you get left behind. Basically, I’ve always looked to improve myself in one way or another so I was current and could compete at the highest level.”

His last time out, Edgar edged Cub Swanson via decision after three rounds at UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Lee in April 2018.

“I know everybody thinks I’m going to lose and Max is going to just destroy me and all of that, and that’s fine,” Edgar said, per Yahoo Sports. “If I worried about what everyone else said, I probably never would have done this in the first place. Nobody knows better than me what I’m capable of doing and I feel fully capable of going out there Saturday and winning that fight.

