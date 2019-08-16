How to Order UFC 241 on ESPN Plus

You can order UFC 241 on ESPN+ right here. For pricing details and an event preview, read on below.

Headlined by a heavyweight title rematch, UFC 241 has a number of other exciting matchups worth keeping an eye on.

If you want to order UFC 241, you can purchase it exclusively through ESPN+ right here. There are a couple different pricing options, so here’s a rundown on how to order the UFC 241 PPV, which is on sale now:

How to Order UFC 241 PPV

You need a subscription to ESPN+ to purchase UFC 241, so your options for ordering are dependent on whether or not you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber:

If You Don’t Have ESPN+: You can get a special deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($49.99 value) and UFC 241 ($59.99 value) for just $79.98.

You can purchase that bundle right here, and you’ll then be able to watch the UFC 241 early prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

If You Already Have ESPN+: You can buy UFC 241 by itself right here for $59.99.

The price may say $79.98 (reflecting the bundle for new subscribers) if you’re not already signed into your ESPN+ account, but after selecting “Buy Now,” you’ll sign in to your account and the price will then change to $59.99.

Where to Watch UFC 241

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, there are a number of different ways you can watch the UFC 241 main card.

You can watch the fights on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch.

UFC 241 Preview

The biggest fight of the night features a heavyweight rematch between former champion Stipe Miocic and current champion Daniel Cormier. Cormier took the belt from Miocic in their first meeting via a vicious knockout – ending Miocic’s run of four consecutive title defenses. Cormier is one of the most widely respected martial artists on the planet and one of the sport’s pound-for-pound greats yet is hardly a runaway favorite against Miocic.

One of the heavyweight division’s greatest champions, Miocic looks to come back for Cormier with a vengeance – and has the size and skill set to do so. A hulking boxer with some solid wrestling chops, Miocic has the raw strength and technical background to dictate where the fight goes while having the hands to end it at any second. While Cormier caught Miocic on the feet – Miocic’s preferred arena of combat – in their last matchup, he can’t expect the same outcome in the rematch.

Cormier’s most likely path to victory lies in his wrestling, something he wasn’t able to use much of in the first matchup. Cormier has an Olympic wrestling background and despite a major disadvantage in size, needs to use that to his technical wrestling advantage against the much bigger and stronger Miocic. Up until the knockout, Cormier looked to be overpowered for the most part as Miocic held him up against the cage early and generally was able to dictate where the fight went. If that happens this time around, another Cormier knockout is highly unlikely.

Also featured on the card is the return of UFC superstar Nate Diaz, who faces off with former champion Anthony Pettis. Diaz has long been a fixture of the UFC yet never achieved mainstream stardom until his two-fight war with Conor McGregor. Arguably two of the better fights in the promotion’s history, Diaz hasn’t fought since and makes his much-anticipated return to the octagon nearly three years from the day of his last fight.

Diaz is one of the promotion’s most exciting fighters and while he doesn’t own a stellar record, he has wins over some of the sport’s biggest names and is known for his tendency to never back down from a fight. Capable of taking the fight to his opponent on the feet or ground, at the very least expect and exciting and action-packed fight in the co-main event.

