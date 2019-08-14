How to Buy UFC 241: PPV Price & ESPN Plus Bundle Deal

You can buy the UFC 241 PPV through ESPN+ right here. For pricing details and an event preview, read on below.

Headlined by a heavyweight title bout and featuring some of the biggest names on the UFC roster, including Daniel Cormier, Stipe Miocic, Anthony Pettis and the anticipated return of Nate Diaz, UFC 241 has all the makings of an explosive fight card.

If you want to order UFC 241 in anticipation for Saturday night, you can purchase it here exclusively through ESPN+. There are a couple of different pricing options, so here’s a rundown on how to buy the UFC 241 PPV, which is on sale right now:

How to Order UFC 241 PPV

You need a subscription to ESPN+ to purchase UFC 241, so your options for ordering are dependent on whether or not you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber:

If You Don’t Have ESPN+: You can get a special deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($49.99 value) and UFC 241 ($59.99 value) for just $79.98.

You can purchase that bundle right here, and you’ll then be able to watch the UFC 241 early prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV) on any of the ESPN digital platforms (more on that below)

If You Already Have ESPN+: You can buy UFC 241 right here for $59.99.

The price may say $79.98 (reflecting the bundle for new subscribers) if you’re not already signed into your ESPN+ account, but after selecting “Buy Now,” you’ll sign in to your account and the price will then change to $59.99.

Where to Watch UFC 241

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, there are a number of different ways you can watch Cormier vs Miocic 2, Pettis vs Diaz and the UFC 241 main card.

You can watch the fights on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch.

UFC 241 Preview

The fight card is headlined by a heavyweight rematch between champion Daniel Cormier and the man he dethroned to earn the belt, Stipe Miocic. Miocic was building a strong claim as one of the most dominant heavyweight champions before running into Cormier – widely considered one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the history of the sport. The first go-round ended in an exciting Cormier knockout and don’t be surprised to see the second showdown have an explosive ending of its own.

UFC 241 also features the long-awaited return of Nate Diaz. Absent from the sport since his epic two-fight war with Conor McGregor, Diaz faces off with former champion Anthony Pettis – best known for his viral “cage kick” against Benson Henderson. Both men are more than happy to keep things on the feet and engage one another, giving this fight all the makings of a barnburner. Ring rust could be a factor for Diaz considering how long he has been out of competition, however, Nate and his brother Nick have always been known to put on an entertaining fight so expect nothing less.

Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa pits one of the UFC’s brightest up and coming stars (Costa) against one of the sport’s most feared power punchers (Romero). Costa has mostly made a living putting opponents away on his feet so navigating the brutalizing power of Romero should prove to be a big challenge for the aspiring middleweight champion. Romero has stopped a who’s who of the middleweight division and will undoubtedly be hunting to add another name to his list.

A pair of featherweights in Gabriel Benitez and Sodiq Yussuf offer a bit of variety on a card filled with giants. Yussuf is one of the featherweight division’s intriguing prospects and gets a solid test in the always game Benitez. Benitez has an excellent ground game and Yussuf – who typically has done his best work standing – will almost certainly get put on the mat.

Rounding out the card is another up and coming prospect facing an established gatekeeper of the division. Derek Brunson has long served as a benchmark for title contenders in the middleweight division and Ian Heinsich gets his shot at 241. Heinsich has had an impressive showing since entering the UFC and owns an undefeated record on the back of some well-rounded appearances. Meanwhile, a win for Brunson could finally push him up into the discussion for a long-awaited title shot – though likely he would remain another win away.

READ NEXT: How to Watch UFC PPV Events Through ESPN Plus