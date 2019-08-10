How to Watch Bengals vs Chiefs Preseason Game Online Without Cable

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in each squad’s 2019 preseason debut on Saturday.

Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET. Here’s a rundown of how to watch the Bengals vs Chiefs online without cable, with the live streaming options being dependent on where you reside:

If The Game is in Your Market

First, you’ll want to know what channel the game is on. It’s on CBS in Cincinnati, Kansas City and St. Louis and it will be on either ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW or MyTV in other cities.

Then, if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of one, some or all of these channels (in select markets) on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV or other streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

Fans in Cincinnati, Kansas City, St. Louis & Other Select Markets: Amazon Prime

If the game is on CBS in your area (as it is in Cincinnati, Kansas City, St. Louis, Topeka, Wichita and Omaha), and you don’t need any other channels, Amazon Prime’s CBS channel is a great option.

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Bengals vs Chiefs on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Fans in Cincinnati, Kansas City & Other Select Markets: FuboTV

Fox, CBS, NBC and CW (all live in select markets; view channels in your area) are among the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Bengals vs Chiefs on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Fans in Cincinnati, Kansas City & Other Select Markets: PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include Fox, NBC, CBS, ABC and MyTV (all live in select markets; view channels in your area).

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Bengals vs Chiefs on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

Fans in Kansas City & Other Select Markets: Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including ABC, Fox, NBC, CBS & CW (all live in select markets; view channels in your area). CBS is not available in Cincinnati, so if you live there you’ll want to use one of the above options.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Bengals vs Chiefs on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If The Game is Out of Your Market

You can watch every out-of-market preseason NFL game online via NFL Game Pass, which costs $99.99 for the season (or you can pay four installments of $29.99).

You can start a free trial of NFL Game Pass right here, and then if the game is outside of your market, you can watch the Bengals vs Chiefs on your computer via the Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL app.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every preseason, regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Bengals vs Chiefs and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Bengals vs Chiefs Preview

The Chiefs had arguably the league’s most potent offense a season ago, ranking first in points, yards, touchdown passes, yards per pass attempt, scoring percentage, yards per drive, and points per drive en route to a 12-4 record and an appearance in the AFC championship game.

On Thursday, head coach Andy Reid revealed quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the 2018 MVP, will play the first quarter against the Bengals.

“I do it by quarterbacks, so Patrick [Mahomes] has the first quarter and then Chad [Henne] has the second quarter, [Kyle] Shurmur the third quarter and Chase [Litton] the fourth quarter,” Reid said, according to Chiefs.com. “Then the guys fall in. Everybody will play in the game. The main thing is that we get some of the young guys some playing time. You normally cut down the game plan a little bit for this. Just take some of the simpler plays — the easier plays that you’ve run during camp — and let them go out and play.”

In 2018, Mahomes’ first season as a starter, he completed 383 of 580 passes (66 percent) for 5,097 yards and a league-leading 50 touchdowns.

“I’m glad we get to play at Arrowhead so guys get to feel what it’s like to play at home and how to go out there and excel on our field,” the 23-year-old said of the clash with Cincinnati, per Chiefs.com.

The Bengals went 6-10 last season, the last of 16 campaigns with Marvin Lewis at the helm. The team and the head coach announced a mutual split in December.

Cincinnati then replaced Lewis with 36-year-old Zac Taylor, who spent the previous two seasons as an assistant under the Los Angeles Rams’ Sean McVay.

“I’m excited to see our guys up front on both sides of the ball really compete,” Taylor said on Thursday, according to Bengals.com. “You get a chance to evaluate skill players over the course of the spring in non-padded practices because we’re throwing the ball and you get to see those guys. [This game is] really about the offensive linemen, tight ends, backs in protection, and the D-linemen and linebackers. When you’re competing against someone else, how quickly do they see it, where are they ID’d, and are they ID’d correctly since we are going up against someone we haven’t faced before. Those are the guys you really get a chance to observe and talk about what you saw on tape, whereas you get a chance to see skill guys every day at practice. I’m excited to watch those big guys up front on both sides of the ball.”