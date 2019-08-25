‘Chesapeake Shores’ Live Stream: How to Watch Season 4 Online

Tonight is the premiere of Season 4 of Hallmark’s hit series Chesapeake Shores. Tonight’s episode premieres at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central) on The Hallmark Channel.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Hallmark is one of 75-plus channels included in the main Fubo bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Philo TV

Hallmark Channel is included in Philo’s main 43-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

You can start a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

Sling TV

Hallmark Channel is included in the “Lifestyle Extra” add-on, which can be added to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” base channel packages.

You can start a free 7-day trial of any bundle(s) right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

‘Chesapeake Shores’ Preview

The synopsis for tonight reads: “Trace and Abby’s future is uncertain when Trace returns from tour. While they contemplate their relationship, Abby takes on a new client and Trace takes notice of a new musical talent at The Bridge. Kevin plans a special outing with Sarah. Although Jess is happy in her relationship, running the inn David’s family bought them is not living up to their expectations. Bree meets with potential producers for a new play. Meanwhile, Mick discovers one of his contractors has engaged in suspicious business practices, and Connor questions his career path.”

Another similar but slightly different synopsis reads: “As the pair contemplates their relationship, Abby takes on fund manager Derrick Porter (David Lewis) as a client, and Trace takes notice of musical talent Emma (Lanie McAuley) at The Bridge. Kevin (Brendan Penny) plans a special outing with Sarah (Jessica Sipos). Though happy with her own relationship with David (Carlo Marks), running his family’s inn together does not meet Jess’s (Lacy J. Mailey) expectations. Fresh off penning a national bestseller, Bree (Emilie Ullerup) meets with potential producers for a new play. Meanwhile, Mick (Treat Williams) discovers one of his contractors has engaged in suspicious business practices, and Connor (Andrew Francis) questions his career path.”

The premiere episode is called “The End Is Where We Begin.”

The second episode is called “Leap of Faith” and will air the next week. Episode 3 on September 8 is called “A Sonnet for Caroline.” Episode 4 on September 15 is called “Breaking Hearts and Playing Parts.” Episode 5 on September 22 is called “All the Time in the World.” Episode 6 on September 29 is called “Watercolor, Wishes, and Weddings.”

