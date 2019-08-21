‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Episode 9 Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Tonight we get to watch Season 2 Episode 9 of Kevin Costner’s drama Yellowstone. The new episode airs on Paramount Network, Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 10 p.m. Eastern (9 p.m. Central.) It’s called “Enemies By Monday.” You’ll want to watch the episode live, since there’s always some kind of twist that you won’t want to be spoiled about. Read on for details on how to watch online for free.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the Paramount Network on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Paramount Network is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Yellowstone on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

Philo TV

Paramount Network is included in Philo’s main 58-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Philo TV right here, and you can then watch Yellowstone live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later.

Sling TV

Paramount Network is included in the “Comedy Extra” add-on, which can be added to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” channel packages.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch Yellowstone live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Episode 9 Preview

Yellowstone Season 2 Episode 9 airs tonight. The episode is called Enemies by Monday. The synopsis reads: “The Duttons find out that their squabble against the Becks have serious consequences; Beth rescues Monica from an uncomfortable situation.”

Tonight’s episode will be about two minutes shorter than normal, ending just a few minutes before 11 p.m. Eastern.

Before we watch tonight, let’s look back at what happened last week. The rest of this article has spoilers for Episode 8.

Last week’s episode was intense, and it looks like the Becks might be aiming to kidnap Tate. But if they do, they’ll be crossing a line that will prove their undoing.

Kayce has Jaime’s back because they’re brothers, but Beth will always be harboring some deep-seated resentment toward Jamie. It’s unclear just what it was that he did. Whatever it was, it was really bad.

Monica isn’t so sure that she still wants to live at the Ranch, especially seeing what happened to Beth. Monica wants to know what happened to Beth. Kayce tells her in a longwinded way that it was someone trying to take their family’s property. “There’s people who all they care about more… How to get more, take more. And they’ll stop at nothing, long as it leads to more.”

Meanwhile, Jenkins, Rainwater, and the Duttons make an uneasy alliance because of their common enemy, the Beck brothers. Things will never be good between them, but they can put their differences aside to focus on a bigger enemy.

Jimmy pays off his debts, but Ray claims he owes him money for Avery spraying him with bear spray. At this point, it feels like Jimmy will never be free.

Kayce tells John they need to set their meeting with Beck too far for a man with a plane to drive. “Set the meeting in Jackson Hole, he’ll fly right over us,” Kayce suggests. It’s unclear what they’re planning, but Beck agrees to the meeting. It’s going to be an epic showdown, that’s for sure.

READ NEXT: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Episode 8 Recap & Review: The War Is Just Beginning