Browns vs Ravens Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Cleveland Browns will look to get their season on track with a huge opportunity against the Lamar Jackson led Baltimore Ravens. The teams face off at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on CBS. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Browns vs Ravens on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

If the Game is in Your Market: Amazon Prime’s CBS Channel

If you want to watch in-market CBS games, and you don’t need any other channels, Amazon Prime’s CBS channel is a great option.

If you already have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Browns vs Ravens on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If the Game is in Your Market: FuboTV

If you want to watch as much NFL as possible beyond just this game, CBS, Fox, NBC (all live in select markets, including Cleveland and Baltimore) and NFL Network are among the 100-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, while NFL RedZone is included in the Sports Plus add-on.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Browns vs Ravens on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

If the Game is in Your Market: Hulu With Live TV

Another option for watching as much as NFL as possible, Hulu With Live TV comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including CBS, Fox, NBC (all live in select markets, including Cleveland and Baltimore) and ESPN.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Browns vs Ravens on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If the Game is in Your Market: CBS All-Access

Like the Amazon Prime CBS channel, this is a good option if you simply want to watch in-market CBS games. This is ultimately the same as Amazon option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead.

You can start a free 7-day trial of CBS All-Access right here, and then you can watch a live stream of the Browns vs Ravens on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

If the Game is out of Your Market: SundayTicket.TV

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite TV (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of certain metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is available on many different devices.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN Canada right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Browns vs Ravens and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Browns vs Ravens Preview

The Browns entered the season as one of the most hyped teams in recent memory. However, a 1-2 start with the lone win coming against the lowly New York Jets is not want fans in Cleveland had in mind when the season began.

The Browns hung with the Rams last week, but some questionable play-calling from head coach Freddie Kitchens took the spotlight following the 20-13 loss. Cleveland was unable to score on the goal line late with a chance to tie and a strange draw call on fourth-and-nine earlier in the game was bizarre. Despite that, Kitchens said he has no plans to give up the play-calling duties. Quarterback Baker Mayfield has faith in his head coach.

“I think we are very close to putting together the game that our offense needs to have,” he said. “Everybody doing their job on every play. Stuff is going to happen during the game and you are going to have to adjust, but I think we are very close.”

Mayfield has engaged in a war of words with Antonio Brown this week, but needs to be honed in for this one. He’s thrown for

If the Browns want to compete for their first division crown in three decades, the path seems to go through the Ravens, as both the Steelers and Bengals are winless to start the year.

“Baltimore has kind of been in the mix every year for so long, and they’re the defending champs,” Kitchens said. “So, until somebody beats them, that’s what it is.”

The Ravens suffered their first loss of the season last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, but made things interesting late with a flurry of late offense.

Baltimore has heard all of the hype around the Browns, but are excited to get their first shot against their rival.

“That’s just kind of the narrative the media created,” running back Mark Ingram said. “You have to play football at the end of the day. You could have as many players as you want to on paper, but if the guys don’t mesh and they don’t communicate well, they don’t play well together, it really doesn’t mean anything.

“We’re going to have to see them twice, so that’s why you line up and kick it off. That’s why you line up and play football, to settle the score.”

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has had a stellar start to his second year and has taken care of the ball. The former Heisman winner has thrown 221 straight passes without an interception.

“That’s my job. I’m not trying to throw any interceptions,” Jackson said. “Don’t jinx me, though.”

The Ravens are listed as a touchdown home favorite for game.

READ NEXT: How to Watch All Ravens Games Without Cable in 2019