Panthers vs Cardinals Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

With Cam Newton sidelined, the Carolina Panthers hit the road as underdogs against the winless Arizona Cardinals and No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray on Sunday.

Panthers vs Cardinals Preview

The Panthers had insisted that star quarterback Cam Newton was healthy, but this week the team announced that the 2015 NFL MVP would be missing the Week 3 matchup against the Cardinals with a nagging foot issue.

“He’s actually coming along well,” coach Ron Rivera said Friday on a conference call. “The unfortunate part was last week he was playing on a short week and the foot didn’t have time to come back, as far as I understand it. It was pretty sore. It was just one of those things where we have to wait it out and see where it is [next week].

“The one thing we don’t want to do is have another setback.”

Starting in his place will be Kyle Allen, a 2018 undrafted free agent. Allen started one game last season in Week 17. He threw for 228 on 16-of-27 passing with a pair of touchdowns as the Panthers beat a resting New Orleans Squad 33-14.

“The best thing I can tell you to do is look at our last game last year,” Panthers offensive coordinator Norv Turner said of Allen. “That’s the way I would expect him to play. He played at a high level.”

The Cardinals aren’t taking the test against a Newton-less squad lightly. Allen showed he was capable in his only previous NFL action.

“Last time Kyle Allen stepped on the field they won and scored 30 points on the road,” Kingsbury said. “We understand we’ll have our hands full.”

Another storyline is that Allen was teammates in college at Texas A&M with the big name under center on the other sideline, Cardinals QB Kyle Murray. They both transferred and went on different paths from there. Murray won the Heisman and was the No. 1 overall pick, while Allen was undrafted.

“We went to school together. We played together,” Murray told reporters. “I don’t really have control over who starts over there. That’s their deal. I just have to get ready to play, and whoever’s their quarterback is their quarterback.”

Murray has played well in his first two games, but has yet to get his elusive first win. The Cardinals came back to tie the Lions in Week 1 and couldn’t complete a comeback against the Ravens.

The Cardinals are a 2-point favorite at home for the game, which has a total of 44.5, according to Odds Shakr.

