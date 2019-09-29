Titans vs Falcons Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

A pair of basement dwelling 1-2 squads meet as the Atlanta Falcons host the Tennessee Titans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in an early must-win situation for both teams.

Titans vs Falcons Preview

The Falcons are coming off a messy loss to the Colts a week ago where they allowed Jacoby Brissett to pick them apart, while also killing themselves with a whopping 16 penalties. Despite that, Atlanta lost by just a field goal, 27-24.

“We’ve got to get the part where we just get to fight one team,” Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said. “If we do that, we know what we’re capable of, but because we haven’t done that, we’re in the situation we are where we’re sitting at 1-2. … The urgency for us, for sure, is on point.”

There’s no doubt Atlanta has the talent to be a contender, just as they were just a few years ago when they made it to the Super Bowl. Julio Jones is one of — if not the — best wide receivers in football. After putting up a 31-yard stinker to open the season, Jones has back to back 100-yard plus games and four touchdowns on the season.

But the problem has been quarterback Matt Ryan’s penchant for turning over the ball. The 2016 NFL MVP has six interceptions this season after throwing just six all of last year.

“When we’re all doing it together, we’ve moved the ball really well throughout the first three games,” Ryan said.

On the Titans side, support is growing for the team to move on for Marcus Mariota. The former Heisman winning QB from Hawaii has looked terrible at times, as was the case in Tennessee’s 20-7 loss to Jacksonville last Thursday. He failed to get rid of the ball in a timely manner, which has been a theme this season. The Titans lead the league with 17 sacks — and not all of that is on the offensive line.

The Titans have scored just three touchdowns in their last two games since shocking the league with a 43-13 shellacking of the hyped Cleveland Browns in their opener.

“Practice well, just continue to stay focused and be crisp and execute,” Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said of the plan to get Mariota back on track. “I think when you build trust and confidence on the practice field, when you can execute in practice that should lead to game reality. That’s what we always think.”

Atlanta is listed as a 3.5-point home favorite for the game, with the total set at 46.

