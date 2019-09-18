How to Watch AGT 2019 Finale Online

Tonight is the 2019 finale of America’s Got Talent, which means that season 14 is coming to an end. One act out of the top 10 will be crowned the winner, taking home a $1 million prize, along with a gig headlining a show in Las Vegas. The finale will be full of results, as well as star-studded performers. But, before we get into all the details on what to expect, let’s talk about how to watch the show online if you do not have a cable subscription.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV

NBC (live in most markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes NBC (live in most markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include NBC (live in most markets).

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Sling TV

NBC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch NBC live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

When it comes to the performances scheduled for the big finale, NBC has stated that the celebrities on board include Oscar, Emmy and Grammy Award-winning actress, singer and entertainment icon Cher; singer and songwriter Billy Ray Cyrus; Grammy Award-winning rapper and songwriter Macklemore; three-time Grammy Award nominee and singer, songwriter, actress and activist Leona Lewis; singer and songwriter Ozuna; music producer and DJ Kygo; renowned pianist Lang Lang; and Chris Jericho, the AEW champion and lead singer of the rock band Fozzy. There will also be a surprise performer, which has not been identified ahead of time.

AGT judge Julianne Hough is set to perform the World Premiere of her new original song. In addition, violinist and season 13 AGT finalist Brian King Joseph will return to America’s Got Talent for a performance and Lilly Singh, the host of A Little Late With Lilly Singh is scheduled to appear.

Last night was the finals and head judge Simon Cowell said it was the best finals the show had ever seen, as reported by CNN. And, at the top of the show, Cowell said, “Every one of them, literally, tonight has the ability to win this show and it’s all going to come down to the next two hours live.”

The remaining finalists are Benicio Bryant, Detroit Youth Choir, Emanne Beasha, Kodi Lee, Light Balance Kids, Ndlovu Youth Choir, Ryan Niemiller, Tyler Butler-Figueroa, V. Unbeatable, and Voices of Service, but only one of them will be the winner. Who do you think has what it takes?

