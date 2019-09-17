AGT Finalists 2019: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Contestants & Winner Predictions

Tonight is the 2019 AGT finals, with the top 10 contestants performing for America’s votes. But, which of them will end up as part of the top 5 winners? Here is your rundown of the America’s Got Talent finalists in the running for the season 14 title.

AGT Finalists 2019



The acts heading into the finals are:

Singer Benicio Bryant

Detroit Youth Choir

Opera Singer Emanne Beasha

Singer and Pianist Kodi Lee

Dance Group Light Balance Kids

Ndlovu Youth Choir

Stand-up Comedian Ryan Niemiller

Violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa

Acrobatic Dance Group V.Unbeatable

Voices of Service Vocal Group

Several of the finalists this year are golden buzzer winner Emanne Beasha, who was given the golden buzzer by guest judge Jay Leno; V.Unbeatable, who received theirs from judge Gabrielle Union’s husband Dwayne Wade when he was a guest judge as well; Tyler Butler-Figueroa, who got his golden buzzer from Simon Cowell; Kodi Lee, whose golden buzzer came from Union; Light Balance Kids, who got their golden buzzer from guest judge Ellie Kemper; and Detroit Youth Choir was granted theirs by host Terry Crews.

Ahead of the finals, judge Julianne Hough told Parade, “This is going to be a damn good final because the semifinal was incredible. I don’t even know who is the weak link. Everybody was outstanding. Every single contestant has already won in my opinion because they are going to have a career regardless.”

This season’s winner will take home a grand prize of $1 million and a headlining show in Las Vegas.

“America’s Got Talent” 2019 Winner Predictions



Though each of the remaining contestants are quite talented, there can only be one winner. Read on below for our winner predictions and spoilers on who we think are contenders for the top 5 spots.

When it comes to the top 5, our votes are for Kodi Lee, V.Unbeatable, Tyler Butler-Figueroa, Emanne Beasha, and Detroit Youth Choir. Ryan Niemiller could also possibly get in there somehow since fans recently saved him with the Dunkin’ Save live votes. So, he may have America on his side.

As for who could be the winner this season, Kodi Lee is our top prediction, but Emanne Beasha and V.Unbeatable each have a solid chance. Kodi Lee has been a consistent fan-favorite throughout the season and has an amazing backstory, as well as the talent. During the quarterfinals, judge Simon Cowell told Beasha, “You’re on a different planet from everyone else,” telling her that she was in a much higher league than the other acts on the show, so she definitely has a good shot. Meanwhile, Parade has reported that the odds are in Lee’s favor. Lee is blind and autistic and has managed to deliver amazing performances, evoking emotion from the judges, as well as audience members, throughout season 14, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Tonight’s finals air on the NBC network, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9 p.m. CT. And, the season 14 finale show will air tomorrow night, on September 18, 2019, from 8 – 10:01 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9 p.m. CT.

AGT: The Champions has been renewed for season 2, so America’s Got Talent fans may only have to wait until the winter to get their AGT fix.