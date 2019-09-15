How to Watch the KUWTK Season 17 Episode 2 Online

Season 17 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs episode 2 tonight, which means another brand new episode with the KUWTK crew is here, airing, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, on the E! channel. For those who would like to watch tonight’s long-awaited premiere episode, but don’t have cable, don’t have E! or cannot get to a television, you can watch the E! network on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

E! is one of 85-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of E! on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch new episodes after they air even if you don’t record them.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include E!.

You can start a free 5-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of E! on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including E!.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of E! on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the show live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which often has shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians are also available for you to purchase on Amazon, if you would like to catch up on last season or other seasons of the show.

The second episode of season 17 is “Birthdays and Bad News, Part 2” and it is set to air on September 15, 2019. The synopsis of this episode reads, “After an uncomfortable confrontation with her ex at True’s first birthday, Khloe must figure out how to coexist with her ex; Kim accuses Kourtney of copying her style; Kim searches for answers regarding a frightening medical diagnosis.” And, next week’s episode, which is episode 3, is called “Cruel and Unusual Punishment”. The description of the episode states, “Kourtney and Scott seek parenting advice, but Corey’s input causes an argument; Khloe plans a wine-tasting trip to Napa to check in with Kylie; the family is fed up with Kim’s new intense security protocol, so they take matters into their own hands.”

Since last season, Kim and Kanye West have welcomed their fourth child, via surrogate, and they named him Psalm. Recently, Kim’s sister Kendall Jenner stated that she wasn’t initially a fan of the name. On an episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Jenner said, “Kim made me come to her house and like, help her pick a name … She would not let me leave the house until we figured out a name. And then ended up going with a name that I didn’t even like, that I didn’t care for as much. I think they were all really beautiful, but I was kind of rooting for another name.”

Kardashian said she doesn’t think Jenner didn’t like the name. She said on Live! With Kelly and Ryan that she thinks Jenner was just mad that it wasn’t the name she was rooting for when choosing.