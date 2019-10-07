How to Watch ‘Below Deck’ Season 7 Premiere Online

Below Deck Mediterranean just wrapped up its most recent season, making way for a brand new season of the original Below Deck. Season 7 kicks off tonight, on October 7, 2019, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT and some of the fan favorites from the series have returned. Captain Lee Robach takes the crew to Thailand and this season is supposed to be hotter than ever, especially since the spicy Kate Chastain has returned as Chief Stewardess. Ashton Pienaar is also back on the show. For those who would like to watch the show but do not have a cable subscription or don’t have the Bravo channel as part of their cable package, there are still options for watching the show online.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Bravo on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV

Bravo is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Bravo on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes Bravo.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Bravo on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include Bravo.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Bravo on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

For those who would like more information on the new season of Below Deck, cast info, and episode spoilers, read on below.

“BELOW DECK” SEASON 7 CAST: The show returns to the megayacht Valor, which was the yacht for seasons 4 and 5. The cast includes:

Lee Rosbach – Captain

Kate Chastain – Chief Stewardess

Simone Mashile – 2nd Stewardess

Courtney Skippon – 3rd Stewardess

Kevin Dobson – Chef

Ashton Pienaar – Bosun

Brian de Saint Pern – Lead Deckhand

Tanner Sterback – Deckhand

Abbi Murphy – Deckhand

“BELOW DECK” SEASON 7 EPISODE 1: The premiere episode is titled “Man Down!” and the plot description of the episode reads, “Capt. Lee, Kate and Ashton are joined by six new crew members aboard M/Y Valor, as they explore the waters of Thailand; as first-time bosun, Ashton struggles with managing a crew of his own; Kevin stresses out while preparing a high-stakes dinner.”

“BELOW DECK” SEASON 7 EPISODE 2: Episode 2 this season is called “The Proposal” and it is set to air on October 14, 2019. The description of episode 2 states, “The crew pulls off a once-in-a-lifetime dinner, but Kevin is left with doubts about Kate’s standard of service; Courtney is not impressed with her fellow crew members’ behavior; Brian makes a mistake; Ashton crosses a line with a junior crew member.”

“BELOW DECK” SEASON 7 EPISODE 3: “Weekend at Brandy’s” is the title of episode 3, which will air on October 21, 2019. Its plot synopsis reads, “Guests Helen Hoey and Richard Fiore return, but it’s their friends who take center stage; Kevin confronts Simone; Abbi continues to struggle; Kevin scrambles to put together a seafood extravaganza; Capt. Lee is less than impressed with dinner.”

“BELOW DECK” SEASON 7 EPISODE 4: On October 28, 2019, “Weekend at Brandy’s II” will air and the description of the episode says, “Charter guest Brandy continues to stress out the entire crew with her intoxicated shenanigans, culminating in an emergency beach rescue; Brian breaks an expensive piece of equipment; Tanner gets stood up for a date; Kevin insults Capt. Lee.” This description makes us wonder if Chef Kevin Dobson will be replaced. We are crossing our fingers for a Chef Ben Robinson appearance.

