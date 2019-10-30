How to Buy UFC 244: PPV Price & ESPN Plus Bundle Deal

You can buy the UFC 244 PPV through ESPN+ right here. For pricing details and an event preview, read on below.

Headlined by a “BMF” title fight between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz, which is arguably the most anticipated fight of the year, UFC 244 is undoubtedly a must-watch event.

You can order the UFC 244 main PPV card right here via ESPN+. There are a couple of different pricing options available, so here’s a full rundown of what you need to know about ESPN+ and buying UFC 224:

How to Order UFC 244 PPV

You need a subscription to ESPN+ in order to purchase UFC 244, so your options for ordering vary depending on whether or not you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber:

If You Don’t Have ESPN+: You can get a special deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($49.99 value) and UFC 244 ($59.99 value) for just $79.98.

You can purchase that bundle right here by selecting “Upgrade & Buy.” You’ll then be able to watch the UFC 244 early prelims card (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV) on any of the ESPN digital platforms (more on that below).

If You Already Have ESPN+: You can buy the UFC 244 PPV by itself for $59.99 by going to this page and then selecting the “Get it for $59.99 here” link. Or, if you select “Upgrade & Buy,” you can get the special bundle price even if you already have ESPN+. In that case, you’ll simply extend your current ESPN+ subscription by a year and get the UFC 244 PPV for a total of $79.98.

Where to Watch UFC 244

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, there are a number of different ways you can watch Masvidal vs Diaz, Gastelum vs Till and the complete UFC 244 main PPV card.

You can watch the fights on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch.

UFC 244 Preview

Though a traditional UFC championship belt won’t be on the line during Saturday night’s UFC 244, Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz is still certainly one of the biggest fights of the year. Easily two of the most entertaining–and popular–fighters, these two put on a show every time they step inside the Octagon. And with the title of “Baddest Motherf–ker” on the line inside Madison Square Garden, you know it’s going to be an absolute brawl.

When you have The Rock handing out the belt to the winner, you know it’s going to be big. For both serious and casual fight fans, this is one you aren’t going to want to miss.

Diaz, following his two massive fights against Conor McGregor, returned to the Octagon after a three-year hiatus in August, defeating Anthony Pettis via unanimous decision at UFC 241. He recently explained the reasoning behind the extended absence to Joe Rogan:

“The reason I was off was because everybody sucks. There was nobody to fight. But with this belt, I want to defend it against Jorge Masvidal (who) had a good last fight, a good last fight. All respect to my man, but there ain’t no gangsters in this game anymore, there ain’t nobody that does it right but me and him. So I know my man’s a gangster, but he ain’t no west coast gangster.”

Diaz only tends to take fights against opponents who will make for the best fights, and Masvidal certainly fits the bill. The 34-year-old has won two in a row over Darren Till and Ben Askren, winning the latter with a record-setting five-second knockout at UFC 239.

Masvidal vs Diaz is worth the price of admission by itself, but there’s plenty of intrigue throughout the rest of the main card. In the co-main event, Kelvin Gastelum will take on Till in a battle of recent title contenders (Gastelum at middleweight and Till at welterweight. Till will make the leap to middleweight for his debut at 185 pounds in this one) looking to get back on track.

Other fights on the main card include: Stephen Thompson vs Vicente Luque at welterweight, Derrick Lewis vs Blagoy Ivanov at heavyweight and Kevin Lee vs Gregor Gillespie.

This is always the case for New York cards, but it’s going to be a very entertaining night of fights inside MSG.

