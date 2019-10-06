How to Watch Cardinals vs Bengals Online Without Cable

Barring a tie, either the Arizona Cardinals (0-3-1) or Cincinnati Bengals (0-4) will get their first win as they face off at Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday.

Cardinals vs Bengals Preview

The Bengals got their time in primetime on Monday Night Football and they did not impress. Cincy made their division rival and previously winless Steelers looks like world-beaters in a 27-3 loss.

“We’re not going to throw in the towel,” Bengals defensive lineman Sam Hubbard said. “Crazy things have happened. But if we don’t start winning games, what does it matter?”

Quarterback Andy Dalton was sacked a career-high eight times and was on the run for most of the night. He passed for just 171 yards and an interception.

“You never want to have a game like we had Monday night, and I don’t expect us to have another one like that,” Dalton said.

The Bengals got more bad news this week when speedy wide receiver John Ross landed on the IR, depleting the wide receiver corps even more. Star pass-catcher A.J. Green has been out since training camp with an ankle injury and isn’t expected back against the Cardinals.

“You hate it for him and you hate it for this team,” Dalton said. “He was a guy who was progressing and one of our key players.”

The Cardinals came close to a win in Week 1, tying the Lions, but haven’t since. Their last two losses to the Seahawks and Panthers were lopsided.

“You want these guys to feel that based upon the effort they put in the past month,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “They really have played hard and been in games and fought to the end and all the positives you want from your team, but we just haven’t been able to close one.”

No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray has been sacked a league-high 20 times and has thrown three interception to just two touchdowns the last two weeks.

“He tries to extend plays and sometimes he doesn’t know where to go with the ball and he takes a sack,” Hubbard said. “He’s running around a lot.”

The Cardinals will be playing a little more inspired than usual, motivated by the memory of owner Bill Bidwell, who died this week at age 88 .

“I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t have his blessing,” veteran receiver Larry Fitzgerald said. “When I got here, he was still running things. I imagine the first pick in the draft had to have his blessing.”

The Bengals are a field goal favorite at home against the Cardinals, with a total of 47.

