Hulu, November 2019: What’s New on Hulu This Month? What’s Leaving?

Hulu has finally released a list of what’s coming to the streaming service in November, 2019, and viewers will not be disappointed. With a slew of new TV premieres, holiday specials and plenty of Hulu original series, there will be plenty of binge-worthy options to choose from.

The Thanksgiving special for Into the Dark, titled “Pilgrim,” premieres on November 1, along with the series premiere of Dollface on November 15. A special documentary on The Handmaid’s Tale author Margaret Atwood, titled Margaret Atwood: A Word After a Word After a Word is Power, airs on November 19, alongside plenty of movies, baking specials and classic films to keep you busy this month.

However, as expected, Hulu is also removing several shows, movies and documentaries throughout the month as well. We hate finding out our favorite movies and shows are suddenly gone from the service, so Heavy wanted to give readers a chance to catch up on their favorite shows before they’re gone. Luckily there aren’t nearly as many movies and shows leaving as there are coming out.

Here’s what’s coming to, and leaving, Hulu in November:

November 1, 2019

America’s Cutest: Complete Seasons 2&3 (Animal Planet)

Giada’s Holiday Handbook: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Food Network)

Holiday Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1-4 (Food Network)

Into The Dark: Pilgrim: Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

Kids Baking Championship: Complete Season 4 (Food Network)

Love Island: Australia: Complete Season 1 (ITV)

Sex Sent Me to the ER: Complete Seasons 1&2 (TLC)

Too Cute!: Complete Seasons 2&3 (Animal Planet)

A Fairly Odd Christmas (2012)

A Simple Plan (1998)

Albert (2016)

Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)

Chinatown (1974)

The Counterfeit Traitor (1962)

Dinner for Schmucks (2010)

Double Jeopardy (1999)

The Englishman Who Went Up a Hill but Came Down a Mountain (1995)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex, but were Afraid to Ask (1972)

Fantastic Four (2005)

Fatal Attraction (1987)

Fever Pitch (2005)

Fire with Fire (2012)

The Firm (1993)

Flashdance (1983)

Freddy Vs Jason (2003)

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)

Freelancers (2012)

Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)

Gloria (2014)

Head of State (2003)

Home for the Holidays (1995)

I Heart Huckabees (2004)

In Enemy Hands (2003)

Interview with a Vampire (1994)

Kingpin (1996)

Light Sleeper (1992)

Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012)

Magic Mike (2012)

The Mexican (2001)

The Nightingale (2019)

Overlord (2018)

The Pink Panther 2 (2009)

Reds (1981)

The Ring (2002)

Santa Hunters (2014)

Shall We Dance? (2004)

Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas (2002)

Soapdish (1991)

Spy Next Door (2010)

Summers Moon (2009)

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003)

Terminator Salvation (2009)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005)

Tiny Christmas (2017)

The Two Jakes (1990)

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)

Undisputed (2002)

Waiting… (2005)

You Laugh but It’s True (2011)

November 4, 2019

Denial (2016)

November 5, 2019

Framing John Delorean (2019)

November 6, 2019

Long Time Coming: A 1955 Baseball Story (2017)

The Biggest Little Farm (2019)

November 7, 2019

Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013)

November 9, 2019

You’re the Worst: Complete Season 5 (FX)

November 13, 2019

Anna and the Apocalypse (2018)

Ugly Dolls (2018)

November 14, 2019

Instant Family (2018)

Veronica Mars (2014)

November 15, 2019

Dollface: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Creed II (2018)

Wings of the Dove (1997)

November 18, 2019

Booksmart (2019)

The Tomorrow Man (2019)

November 19, 2019

Apple Tree Yard: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)

Margaret Atwood: A Word After a Word After a Word is Power (2019)

The Quiet One (2019)

November 20, 2019

Some Kind of Beautiful (2015)

November 22, 2019

The Accident: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Holly Hobbie: Complete Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Vita & Virginia (2019)

November 24, 2019

Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas (2010)

November 25, 2019

Love & Mercy (2015)

November 26, 2019

NOS4A2: Complete Season 1 (AMC)

Astronaut (2019)

November 27, 2019

Meeting Gorbachev (2019)

November 28, 2019

Mike Wallace is Here (2019)

Available With HBO Premium Add-On:

His Dark Materials: Series Premiere (11/4)

Daniel Sloss: X: Comedy Special (11/2)

Available With Starz Premium Add-On:

Dublin Murders: Series Premiere (11/10)

Half Baked (1998) (11/1)

Hugo (2011) (11/1)

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) (11/1)

Rollerball (2002) (11/1)

Sixteen Candles (1984) (11/1)

The Breakfast Club (1985) (11/1)

The Interpreter (2005) (11/1)

West Side Story (1961) (11/1)

The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters (2007) (11/8)

The Burbs (1989) (11/14)

Coneheads (1993) (11/15)

Date and Switch (2014) (11/15)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995) (11/15)

Psycho (1998) (11/15)

Psycho II (1983) (11/15)

Psycho III (1986) (11/15)

Psycho IV: The Beginning (1990) (11/15)

Snake Eyes (1998) (11/15)

The Brady Bunch Movie (19955) (11/15)

The Mod Squad (1999) (11/15)

Away We Go (2009) (11/16)

Burn After Reading (2008) (11/16)

Mamma Mia! (2008) (11/16)

State of Play (2009) (11/16)

The Addams Family (1991) (11/16)

Jack and Jill (2011) (11/21)

Available With Showtime Premium Add-On:

Back to Life: Series Premiere (11/10)

Shameless: Season 10 Premiere (11/10)

Ray Donovan: Season 7 Premiere (11/17)

What’s Leaving Hulu in November? (Leaving November 30)

27 Dresses (2008) The Amityville Horror (1979) All Dogs go to Heaven 2 (1996) Bigfoot County (2012) Blade (1998) Blade 2 (2002) Blade Trinity (2004) Blue Jasmine (2013) Constantine (2005) The Chumscrubber (2005) The Cooler (2003) The Darker Half (1993) Das Boot (1981) Disturbing Behavior (1998) Drop Dead Gorgeous (1999) The Edge (1997) Emma (1996) Evil Dead II (1987) The Ghost and the Darkness (1996) Hoosiers (1986) Ingenious (2009) Juno (2007) The Last Exorcism (2010) Liar, Liar (1997) Lost in Space (1998) Man on a Ledge (2012) Max 2: White House Hero (2017) The Midnight Meat Train (2009) Mommie Dearest (1987) Mr. Mom (1983) The Object of Beauty (1991) Pretty in Pink (1986) Primal Fear (1996) Ravenous (1999) Secretary (2002) Set Up (2011) Shivers (1975) Snakes on a Plane (2006) Suicide Kings (1998) Throw Momma from the Train (1987)



