How to Watch Hallmark’s Hero Dog Awards: Time, Channel & Live Stream

Tonight, Hallmark is hosting the American Humane Hero Dog Awards. Here are all the details you’ll need about how to watch the awards on TV or online tonight.

How to Watch on TV: Time & Channel

The American Hero Dog Awards premieres tonight, Monday, October 21, 2019 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. There will be no TV encores for these awards.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “Bestselling author Beth Stern and James Denton co-host the 2019 American Humane Hero Dog Awards, a star-studded annual celebration honoring outstanding working dogs from around the country.”

How To Watch Online

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Hallmark is one of 75-plus channels included in the main Fubo bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Philo TV

Hallmark Channel is included in Philo’s main 43-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

You can start a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

Sling TV

Hallmark Channel is included in the “Lifestyle Extra” add-on, which can be added to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” base channel packages.

You can start a free 7-day trial of any bundle(s) right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

About the Dog Awards

The American Hero Dog Awards have been around for four years, hosted by the Lois Pope LIFE Foundation. The awards celebrate man’s best friend and all the wonderful things that dogs do and how they enrich our lives.

The competition looks for America’s Hero Dogs. These are dogs who have done extraordinary things such as providing sight or hearing for a human or saving a life, whether a civilian or on the battlefield. Or the dogs might just provide that much-needed emotional boost after a tough day, lifting our spirits with their unconditional love and support.

For the Hero Dog Awards, there are eight categories: Law Enforcement & Arson Dogs; Service Dogs; Therapy Dogs; Military Dogs; Guide Dogs; Search and Rescue Dogs; Hearing Dogs; and Emerging Hero Dogs (the category for ordinary dogs).

A blue ribbon panel then judges the finalists in each category, ultimately deciding who will be awarded the American Hero Dog award.

Of course, every dog is a winner, just by providing the support and love that they do.