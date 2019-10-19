How to Watch Wisconsin vs Illinois Football Online Without Cable

Coming off another dominant shutout win last week, No. 6 Wisconsin takes its 6-0 record on the road to Champaign to face 2-4 Illinois Saturday afternoon.

Wisconsin vs Illinois Preview

Just how dominant has Wisconsin’s defense been through six games? They rank first in the country in points allowed per game (4.8), first in yards allowed per game (176.5), first in points allowed per play (0.080), first in yards allowed per play (2.9), first in third-down defense (15.66 percent), first in red-zone defense (28.57 percent), first in rushing yards allowed per game (47.5) and second in passing yards per game (129.0).

Somehow, the numbers may get even more impressive than that.

Through those six games, they have as many shutouts (four) as touchdowns allowed. And all four of those touchdowns allowed have come in the second half with a big lead in hand. In fact, they’ve never trailed this season, and the only “meaningful” points they’ve allowed (points that cut their lead seven points or less) all year was a first-quarter field goal against Northwestern. All year.

What’s scary for Illinois and the rest of the Big Ten is that the Badgers offense is clicking, as well.

Heisman candidate Jonathan Taylor was held to below 100 rushing yards for the first time all season against Michigan State last week (80 yards on 26 carries), but Jack Coan completed 18-of-21 passes for 180 yards (8.6 YPA) and the Badgers still hung 38 on the Spartans.

“That was one of the biggest things (offensively) … making sure the defense has to cover the entire field and not just play one area,” Taylor said of Wisconsin’s offensive balance. “It makes the defense play honest. Especially with our reputation of running the ball. We have so many different weapons and so many different guys touching the ball. It’s special when everyone is clicking on all cylinders.”

Illinois, meanwhile, has lost four in a row after wins over Akron and UConn to start the season. That includes three straight defeats in Big Ten play, falling to Nebraska, Minnesota and Michigan. Lovie Smith has yet to win more than four games during his time in Champaign, and with Wisconsin, Purdue (away), Michigan State (away) and Iowa (away) all left on the schedule, it may be tough to cross that threshold this year.

The Badgers are favored by 31.5. They’ve won nine in a row against Illinois, including a 49-20 thumping last year.