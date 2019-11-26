Clippers vs Mavericks Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Dallas Mavericks will host the Los Angeles Clippers at the American Airlines Center on Tuesday night.

Clipperes vs Mavericks Preview

The Mavericks bested the Houston Rockets 137-123 on the road on Sunday for their fifth consecutive victory. Dallas improved to 11-5 on the season, leaping over the Rockets to reach fourth place in the Western Conference standings.

“We’re not going to get overexcited,” Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle said, according to ESPN. “We know we’re capable. … The team is growing. This is a big win, there’s no question about that. This is a big-time place to play, and you’re playing against great players, and so our guys deserve credit. But, look, this is a process, and it’s day by day, week by week.”

Second-year playmaker Luka Dončić scored a game-high 41 points to go with 10 assists and 6 rebounds. The 20-year-old became the second player in NBA history with multiple 40-point, 10-assist efforts before their 21st birthday, joining LeBron James.

“Luka runs the show,” Dallas big man Kristaps Porziņģis said, per ESPN. “We all depend on him most of the game, and he’s playing incredible right now. He’s getting guys open looks. … He’s playing incredible right now. I’m super happy for him.”

Porziņģis scored 23 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Mavs wing Tim Hardaway Jr. poured in 31 points on 10-of-18 shooting.

“We believe in ourselves,” Porziņģis said, per ESPN. “We have high confidence, and we want to keep it going. At the same time, we’ve got to keep doing the things we’ve been doing to get to this point and go day by day and get better.

The Clippers, at 12-5, are also riding a five-game winning streak.

On Sunday, Clips big man Montrezl Harrell matched a career high by dropping 34 points on the New Orleans Pelicans as he powered his squad to a 134-109 home win. The fifth-year center shot 13-of-18 from the field, grabbing 12 rebounds and adding a pair or blocks.

“He can score a lot of different ways and it seems like each year he is adding more to his game,” Clippers head coach Doc Rivers said of Harrell, according to The Associated Press. “He went left a couple times tonight when the scouting report is to not have him go right.”

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard added 26 points and a game-high 6 assists, but shot just 7-of-19. Fellow big-name offseason acquisition Paul George struggled from the field as well, going 6-of-20 for 18 points in his sixth game since returning from offseason shoulder surgeries.

“It is great that we can still be able to run and collect wins while we are still adjusting,” Harrell said, per The Associated Press. “We’re a deep team and anyone can have a big night.”