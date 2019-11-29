Gonzaga vs Michigan Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The No. 8 Gonzaga Bulldogs basketball team and the Michigan Wolverines will meet in the Battle 4 Atlantis title game at the Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas, on Friday.

The game is scheduled to start at about 2 p.m. ET (after UNC-Oregon) and will be televised on ESPN. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include ESPN.

Start Your AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of Gonzaga vs Michigan on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your AT&T TV Now credentials.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

ESPN is one of 60-plus live TV channels included with Hulu With Live TV, which also comes with Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of Gonzaga vs Michigan on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

ESPN is one of 30-plus live TV channels included in Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle.

Get Sling TV

Added: [Stream info]

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch a live stream of Gonzaga vs Michigan on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Sling TV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, cloud DVR is available as an add-on.

Gonzaga vs Michigan Preview

The Bulldogs edged the No. 11 Oregon Ducks 73-72 in overtime on Thursday to reach the Battle 4 Atlantis finals and improve to 8-0 on the season.

Gonzaga built a 17-point lead in the first half before the Ducks — who came back from 19 points a day earlier in their first-round victory over the No. 13 Seton Pirates — mounted a comeback. The Zags shot just 29% in the second half.

“You always wonder with every team: what is it really going be like when your backs are pressed up against the wall and they’ve got hands on you?” Gonzaga head coach Mark Few said, according to The Associated Press. “They responded terrifically, as good as any of our teams quite frankly.”

Bulldogs big man Filip Petrusev scored 22 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, both game highs. Forward Corey Kispert added 17 points, shooting 5-of-8 from 3-point range.

Injuries limited the Zags to a seven-man rotation. Three of those seven — Killian Tillie, Ryan Woolridge, and Admon Gilder — played through knee issues.

“It’s kind of a warrior’s mentality that Coach Few has been repeating over and over again,” Kispert said, per The Associated Press. “When the ball goes up, we’re going to run with who we’ve got. In our case, the 7-8 guys that are out on the floor happen to be really, really good.”

The Wolverines bested the North Carolina Tar Heels 73-64 in the tournament semifinals, improving to 6-0.

Michigan shot 28-of-56 (50%) from the floor and 11-of-26 (42.3%) from deep; the Tar Heels went 26-of-61 from the field and 2-of-13 (15.4%) from distance.

“We were making shots but we were also defending,” Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard said, according to The Michigan Daily. “It was a carryover from our defense. We were able to keep them to one-shot opportunities. We wanted to hit the glass and then as we got stops, ‘Go.’ Try to go for layups, open threes and make the extra pass — share the game.”

Wolverines guard Eli Brooks led all participants with 24 points, shooting 9-of-14 from the field. Center Jon Teske scored 10 points, grabbed 8 rebounds, and collected a game-high 4 blocks.

With starting point guard Zavier Simpson in foul trouble for much of the contest — he fouled out after logging just 17 minutes — Howard leaned more heavily on guard David DeJulius.

The sophomore scored 11 points and added 2 assists in 23 minutes off the bench.

“Coach is always talking about a next-man-up mentality,” DeJulius said, per The Michigan Daily. “It was big shoes to fill because Zavier’s a great player and the leader of our team. Eli and I decided to lead the team and stayed connected.”