Latin Grammys 2019 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 2019 Latin Grammys are airing live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday (Nov. 14) beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Univision. The 20th annual awards will be hosted by first-time hosts Ricky Martin and Paz Vega, who will join four-time host Rozelyn Sanchez as emcees for the evening.

If you can’t watch on Univision, you’re in luck. The ceremony is being live-streamed online via the Latin Grammys’ official website and on its Facebook page.

Additionally, you can watch a live stream of Univision on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Univision is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the 2019 Latin Grammys on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers seven different channel bundles. Of those, the “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Extra”, “Ultimate” and “Optimo Mas” packages all include Univision.

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the 2019 Latin Grammys on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

The 2019 Latin Grammys are awarded in 42 different categories. Spanish singer/songwriter Alejandro Sanz leads all nominees with eight, followed by Spanish flamenco-pop artist Rosalia with five.

Juanes was honored as the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year on Wednesday night. Dozens of celebrities were on hand to pay tribute to the Colombian superstar, performing several of his greatest hits. Performers included Cami, Alessia Cara, Paula Fernandes, Fonseca, Juan Luis Guerra, Mon Laferte, Morat, Ozuna, Draco Rosa, Rosalia, Sanz and Sebastian Yatra.

Juanes has earned two Grammys and 23 Latin Grammys over his prolific career and was chosen as Person of the Year because of his “creative artistry, unprecedented humanitarian efforts, support for rising artists, and philanthropic contributions to the world,” the Latin Recording academy said in a statement.

