Packers vs 49ers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The San Francisco 49ers (9-1) will host the Green Bay Packers (8-2) on Sunday Night Football.

The game is scheduled to start at 8:20 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on NBC. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Packers vs 49ers on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

Packers vs 49ers Preview

This should definitely be one of the games of the week–and it could end up being one of the games of the year. Aaron Rodgers and a very efficient Packers offense will face a San Francisco defense that currently ranks second in the league in yards and points allowed.

For San Francisco, this game will be an excellent litmus test. Right tackle Mike McGlinchey said this week that if the 49ers want to make a deep playoff run, they will need to beat teams like Green Bay: “We know what time of the year we’re in,” McGlinchey said. “And we know that if we can get to where we want to go, this is the test we have to pass.” And it will be a difficult one.

Rodgers has benefitted greatly from a healthy Aaron Jones. The Packers are scoring 25 points a game, and Jones has been a major reason for the team’s success this year. He has 11 rushing touchdowns to go with four receiving scores on the year. On defense, the 49ers are allowing 15.5 points and just over 110 yards rushing per game. If the 49ers can contain Jones, they will take away one of Green Bay’s biggest weapons.

On offense, San Francisco have been a run-first team, gaining 149 yards on the ground per game, which ranks second in the league. Jimmy Garoppolo has been hit or miss this season, but he should have his star tight end George Kittle back this week, which will give this 49ers offense a huge boost. While the Packers have gotten to the quarterback this year, they have also been quite porous against both the run and the pass.

Overall, it should be an excellent game. The 49ers are 4-1 at home, while Green Bay is 3-1 on the road, so something will have to give.