How to Watch Arizona State vs Princeton Basketball Online

Arizona State will look to avenge a loss they had last season to Princeton when they travel to New Jersey to face the Tigers on Tuesday night.

How to Watch Arizona State vs Princeton

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) won't be on TV anywhere, but you can watch it live on ESPN+

Arizona State vs. Princeton Preview

Arizona State (3-2) will look to bounce back from the close loss they took to defending national champion Virginia this past weekend when they face winless Princeton (0-4) on the road on Tuesday night.

The Sun Devils lost to No. 7 Virginia, 48-45, in the final of the Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off in Connecticut.

The low-scoring, grind-it-out affair featured a 19-0 run by Arizona State that gave them a nine-point lead on the reigning champs with just over thirteen minutes to play.

The Sun Devils held Virginia to 18-of-49 from the floor for a shooting percentage of 37%.

Junior guard Remy Martin led the way in Sunday’s game, scoring 21 points. He’s averaging 19.4 per game through the first five contests.

Arizona State is logging quite a few miles through the first month of the season, with only two of its first seven games played at home. The Sun Devils opened the season with a game in China and have compiled a total of 18,610 miles, being on the road for 15 of the first 26 nights.

Arizona State and Princeton will be playing the second game of their home-and-home series over the last two seasons on Tuesday.

Princeton upset the then-ranked No. 16 Sun Devils in Tempe, Arizona last season, 67-66. It was the first win over an AP top-20 team for the Tigers since their iconic win over UCLA in the first round of the 1996 NCAA Tournament.

Princeton is coming off a 79-54 loss to Indiana on the road last Wednesday.

Sophomore guard Jaelin Llewellyn leads the Tigers in scoring this season with 16.8 points per game and senior center Richmond Aririguzoh leads the team in rebounding with 7.5 boards per game.

Princeton finished 16-12 last season, while Arizona State went 23-11 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.