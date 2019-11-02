How to Watch UFC 244 on TV, Phone or Streaming Device

You can order the UFC 244: Masvidal vs Diaz PPV through ESPN+ right here. For pricing details and an event preview, read on below.

Welterweights Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal will meet in the main event of UFC 244 at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

You can order the UFC 244 main PPV card right here via ESPN+. There are a couple of different pricing options available, so here’s a full rundown of what you need to know about ESPN+ and buying UFC 224.

How to Order UFC 244 PPV on ESPN+

You need a subscription to ESPN+ in order to purchase UFC 244, so your options for ordering vary depending on whether or not you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber:

If You Don’t Have ESPN+: You can get a special deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($49.99 value) and UFC 244 ($59.99 value) for just $79.98.

You can purchase that bundle right here by selecting “Upgrade & Buy.” You’ll then be able to watch the UFC 244 early prelims card (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV) on any of the ESPN digital platforms (more on that below).

If You Already Have ESPN+: You can buy the UFC 244 PPV by itself for $59.99 by going to this page and then selecting the “Get it for $59.99 here” link. Or, if you select “Upgrade & Buy,” you can get the special bundle price even if you already have ESPN+. In that case, you’ll simply extend your current ESPN+ subscription by a year and get the UFC 244 PPV for a total of $79.98.

Where to Watch UFC 244

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, there are a number of different ways you can watch Masvidal vs Diaz, Gastelum vs Till and the complete UFC 244 main PPV card.

You can watch the fights on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch.

UFC 244: Masvidal vs Diaz Preview

Masvidal (34-13 in MMA, 11-6 in the UFC) and Diaz (20-11, 15-9) will fight for an unofficial BMF (for “baddest motherf—er”) belt, which was designed by the UFC and inspired by comments Diaz made while issuing a challenge to his opponent.

Diaz returned from a three-year layoff to best Anthony Pettis via unanimous decision at UFC 241 in August. With Masvidal watching cageside at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, Diaz noted his respect for the fellow 34-year-old and called for a fight.

He then reiterated his challenge in a post-fight press conference.

“Now we’re fighting for the baddest motherf—er in the game belt and that’s mine. So I’d like to defend it against Jorge Masvidal,” Diaz said. “So if you want to be the baddest motherf—er, that’s how we’re going to do it.”

At a press conference in September, UFC president Dana White explained the genesis of the fight and the BMF title.

“So, you know, this is one of those fights that, after that interview, started to build a life of its own through the fans and the media,” White said. “We didn’t seriously start talking about this fight until maybe a couple weeks later in a matchmaking meeting.

“I said to my guys, ‘Listen, tell me if I’m crazy, but what do you think about us actually having a baddest motherf—er in the game belt?’ And my guys loved it, and we started talking about it. So I went in with the design team at UFC. We started to design it. I will physically have that belt when I come back to New York. It will be ready.”

Benson Henderson, now of Bellator MMA, has beaten both fighters — he secured a unanimous-decision victory over Diaz in 2012, one of his three successful defenses of the UFC lightweight title, and he took a split-decision win over Masvidal three years later.

“I gave the fight edge to Jorge, but that being said, now I’ve had time to think about it and actually process it, I think that matchup-wise, I think it’s a good matchup for Nate’s style,” Henderson said, according to MMA Junkie. “I think Jorge is not going to move as much as he should — he’s just gonna stand there. For Nate to do well, he needs his opponent to just stand there in front of him and let him throw lots of punches. He does well when his punch count is really high. But if you’re not there and he can’t punch at you, his punch count goes down.”

UFC 244 Card

Main Card (10 pm ET on PPV)

Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz, welterweight

Darren Till vs. Kelvin Gastelum, middleweight

Stephen Thompson vs. Vicente Luque, welterweight

Derrick Lewis vs. Blagoi Ivanov, heavyweight

Gregor Gillespie vs. Kevin Lee, lightweight

Preliminary Card (8 pm ET, on ESPN2)

Johnny Walker vs. Corey Anderson, light heavyweight

Shane Burgos vs. Makwan Amirkhani, featherweight

Brad Tavares vs. Edmen Shahbazyan, middleweight

Andrei Arlovski vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik, heavyweight

Preliminary Card (6:30 pm ET on UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+)

Jennifer Maia vs. Katlyn Chookagian, women’s flyweight

Lyman Good vs. Chance Rencountre, welterweight

Julio Arce vs. Hakeem Dawodu, featherweight

