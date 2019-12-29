49ers vs Seahawks Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

In one of the biggest matchups of the week, the Seattle Seahawks (11-4) will host the San Francisco 49ers (12-3) on Sunday Night Football.

The game is scheduled to start at 8:20 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on NBC.

49ers vs Seahawks Preview

For the 49ers, it’s quite simple: if they win this game, they secure their spot as the NFC’s #1 seed. If they lose, they will still make the playoffs, but they will lose home field advantage, as well as bragging rights that come with being the No. 1 seed.

T last time these two teams met Week 10, Seattle prevailed in overtime, 27-24, winning by a field goal. The Niners didn’t have Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle in that game, but Kittle will be ready to go in this one, which bodes well for Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers’ offense.

One area of concern for the 49ers is the recent decline of their defense. After starting the season allowing 11 points a game through the first seven games, the Niners have allowed almost 27 points a game since then. Granted, they have seen the Ravens, Saints and this Seattle team in that stretch, but the statistical decline is still troubling.

The return of formerly retired running back Marshawn Lynch has been the buzz of the NFL this week. With a backfield depleted by injury, head coach Pete Carroll is pulling out all the stops–and if Lynch is half as effective as he used to be, he should give the Seahawks a boost in their backfield.

Superstar defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney will also return to the field in this game. Clowney assured reporters earlier this week he would be playing, which bodes well for the Seahawks defense. Seattle will likely be without safety Quandre Diggs, and Mychal Kendricks has been battling a hamstring issue, but Clowney’s return is huge. If the Seahawks win this game, they win the division, and Clowney had his best game as a Seahawk when these teams met earlier this year.

Much could come down to how well Seattle protects Russell Wilson, however. Wilson has been sacked 25 times in the last six games, and while he will certainly make plays with his feet, if San Francisco can get to him often, it’ll be a long night for the Seahawks.