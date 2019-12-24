Seahawks Sign Marshawn Lynch for NFL Playoff Run

Marshawn Lynch has returned to Seattle as the Seahawks signed the running back to add a little Beast Mode to their playoff run. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Seahawks were meeting with Lynch on the Monday after their loss to the Cardinals. By the end of the day, Lynch’s agent Doug Hendrickson posted a photo of Lynch’s new contract with the Seahawks.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Lynch’s new deal with the Seahawks is just for this season.

“Beastmode officially is back in Seattle. Marshawn Lynch and the Seahawks have an agreement, and Seattle has a new RB to line up against SF during Sunday night’s NFC-West-deciding showdown…New/old Seahawks’ RB Marshawn Lynch signed a deal for this year only – the last regular-season game and the postseason, per source,” Schefter noted on Twitter.

The Seahawks also brought back Robert Turbin who started his career in Seattle. NFL Network’s Rapoport explained the Seahawks maintained a positive relationship with Lynch post-retirement.

“The #Seahawks have a loooong history with Marshawn Lynch, but the organization and BeastMode have always maintained a great relationship. That helps in times like this,” Rapoport tweeted.

Lynch last played in the NFL in 2018 for the Raiders where he rushed for 376 yards and three touchdowns in six games.

The Seahawks Lost Chris Carson & C.J. Prosise for the Season

The move comes after the Seahawks lost lead-back Chris Carson for the season with a hip injury against the Cardinals. Seattle also lost backup C.J. Prosise with a broken arm. Prior to signing Lynch, the Seahawks were down to one running back on the active roster, Travis Homer. After the game, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll noted that GM John Schneider would have to get to work to sign some players this week.

“We did get both our running backs banged up today,” Carroll noted, per Seahawks.com. “Chris and C.J. both got hurt. They’re out, so we’ve got to get to scrambling. Johnny’s got to get to work and figure out what we’re doing next. That was a lot of game for Homer to have to play by himself, so obviously we’ll make some moves here and figure some stuff out.”

Earlier this season, Lynch noted to the Toronto Sun that he planned to stay retired. The appeal to come back for one last Seahawks playoff run was too much for Lynch to turn down.

“You know? This time, and I said this before, man,” Lynch told the Toronto Sun. “But you know…I’m just going to say s—. S— happens. But as of right now? Yeah, I’m done…I stay ready, but I’m done though.”

Lynch Is Expected to Play When the Seahawks Take on the 49ers for the NFC West Title

Lynch is expected to suit up in Week 17 as the Seahawks square off with the 49ers for the division title. Rapoport noted that Lynch was “in position to play” against San Francisco.

“New #Seahawks RB Marshawn Lynch passed a physical, signed a deal, and is in position to play this week in a huge game on Sunday night. That should spice it up a bit,” Rapoport tweeted.

The Seahawks still have a chance to win the NFC West despite their loss to the Cardinals. Seattle would need some help to land a first-round bye even if they defeat the 49ers. The game was flexed to primetime for Sunday Night Football, and it will be interesting to see Lynch ends up playing against the Niners.