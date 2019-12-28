Oklahoma vs LSU Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The No. 1 LSU Tigers will meet the No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners in the College Football Playoff semifinals on Saturday, squaring off in the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

2019 Peach Bowl Preview

The Tigers claimed the SEC championship and all but assured themselves the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff on Dec. 7, when they pounded the then-No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs in the conference title game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow completed 28 of 38 passes for 349 yards and 4 touchdowns. He added 41 yards on the ground and didn’t turn the ball over.

A week later, Burrow made history by claiming the Heisman Trophy by the largest margin in the award’s history.

Burrow’s completed 77.9% of his passes for 4,715 yards, 48 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions, 305 yards and a trio of scores with his legs.

“This is what kids dream of doing,” Burrow said, according to USA Today. “I envisioned myself on that stage and being the quarterback of the No. 1 team in the country playing for the national championship. So this entire season has been a dream come true for me.”

The redshirt senior won the award by a 1,846-point margin, breaking O.J. Simpson’s 1968 mark of 1,750 points. Burrow earned 93.8% of possible points, breaking Troy Smith’s record of 91.6%, set in 2006.

“It goes to show the kind of year he’s had,” Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron said, per USA Today. “He had a great year and I think the whole country noticed it. So we’re very proud that he won by such a wide margin.”

The Sooners were the No. 6 team in the College Football Playoff rankings when they beat the then-No. 7 Baylor Bears 30-23 in overtime in the Big 12 title game on Dec. 7.

A day later, the selection committee tabbed the Sooners as the fourth and final team in the College Football Playoff.

Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts completed 17 of 24 passes for 287 yards, a touchdown, and a pick in the victory, adding 38 rushing yards. He finished second to Burrow in Heisman voting.

Earlier this week, Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley compared Burrow to Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who won the Heisman under Riley before getting selected first overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

“He’s very comfortable in their schemes, he does a great job getting the ball out of his hands, very accurate passer,” Riley said of Burrow, per 247 Sports. “And then he’s made so many huge plays outside the pocket this year, extending time, whether it’s taken off or whether he’s making plays on the move. That’s where he’s really hurt people. And plays a lot of the style that Baker (Mayfield) did for us. Very, very similar in a lot of ways, and it’s very, very effective, very difficult to defend.”