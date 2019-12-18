Saint Mary’s vs Arizona State Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The Arizona Sun Devils basketball team will meet the Saint Mary’s Gaels at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix as part of the Basketball Hall of Fame Holiday Showcase.

Saint Mary’s vs Arizona State Preview

The Sun Devils have won five straight, most recently besting the Georgia Bulldogs 79-59 at home to improve to 8-2 on the year.

Arizona State helped the Bulldogs to 19 turnovers, limiting them to 23-of-66 (34.8%) shooting from the field and 2-of-24 (8.3%) from deep.

“Holding a team that I think was third in the nation in scoring to 59 points just says a lot about what we’re doing,” ASU head coach Bobby Hurley said, according to 247 Sports. “We’re playing with great energy and we’re contesting everything.”

Georgia freshman guard Anthony Edwards — rated by many analysts as the top prospect for next year’s NBA draft — scored 13 points on 5-of-12 shooting. He entered the night averaging 20.6 points per game.

“It was a team effort. We knew we’d have multiple guys on him,” Hurley said of defending Edwards, per 247 Sports. “We wanted to try and trap him in any ball screens and try to get the ball out of his hand. We didn’t want him getting into the open court.”

Sun Devils junior guard Remy Martin scored 23 points and dished 6 assists, both game highs.

“In big games, he generally shows up and performs,” Hurley said, per 247 Sports. “That’s what he’s done his entire career. He loves the big crowd, the opponent, even the storyline with having a potential No. 1 pick in the building. He takes things personally in terms of wanting to show what he can do.”

On Saturday, the Gaels bounced back from their second loss of the season — a 78-68 home defeat to the then-No. 19 Dayton Flyers on Dec. 8 — to best the California Golden Bears 89-77 on the road for their 10th victory.

Gaels senior guard Jordan Ford led all participants with 32 points, shooting 10-of-14 from the field and 10-of-11 from the free-throw line. Junior big man Malik Fitts accounted for 28 points, going 5-of-6 from deep and 9-of-12 overall. Each player grabbed 5 rebounds.

“It was a good win for us,” Saint Mary’s head coach Randy Bennett said, according to The Associated Press. “We had two guys that went off. Had we not had one of those guys go off I don’t know if we would have separated like that.”

Ford and Fitts average 20.4 and 15.6 points per game, respectively, ranking first and seventh among WCC players.

“It’s kind of like a pick your poison type of deal,” Ford said, per AP. “One of us is probably gonna have a good game. Hopefully both of us. When I come off a pick-and-roll they’re kind of not sure who to guard, playing with that throwback to Malik is always fun.”