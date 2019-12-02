Garth Brooks TV Special 2019: How to Watch ‘The Road I’m On’ Online

Garth Brooks’ two-part TV special, titled The Road I’m On, premieres Monday, December 2 at 9 p.m. ET on A&E. The second half of the documentary will air Tuesday, December 3 at the same time. A&E spent about a year-and-a-half making the documentary, which will include interviews with Brooks’ wife Trisha Yearwood, his three adult daughters, and several prominent country music artists.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of A&E on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

A&E is included in Philo’s main 58-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

Start Your Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay events that have aired in the last three days.

A&E is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

Start Your FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can then watch a live stream of the A&E on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air (and sometimes longer) even if you don’t record them.

A&E is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

The Documentary Offers an Inside Look at Garth Brooks’ Childhood, His Rise to Fame & His Family Life

Biography's "Garth Brooks: The Road I'm On" Trailer | A&EA&E Network’s genre-defining, Emmy Award-winning ‘Biography’ franchise will premiere the two-part definitive documentary highlighting the prolific career of Garth Brooks, the best-selling solo artist of all time. “Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On” will premiere over two consecutive nights Monday, December 2 and Tuesday, December 3 at 9PM ET/PT on A&E. The documentary offers an intimate look into Brooks’ life as a musician, father, and man as well as the moments that have defined his decade-spanning career and seminal hit songs. Subscribe for more A&E shows: http://aetv.us/subscribe_ae Check out exclusive A&E content: Website – http://po.st/AETV Facebook – http://po.st/AE_Facebook Twitter – http://po.st/AE_Twitter A&E leads the cultural conversation through high-quality, thought provoking original programming with a unique point of view. Whether it’s the network’s distinctive brand of award-winning disruptive reality, groundbreaking documentary, or premium scripted drama, A&E’s brave storytelling always makes entertainment an art. Visit us at aetv.com for more info. 2019-10-21T18:15:17.000Z

According to A&E, the documentary will give viewers an “intimate” look at Brooks’ life growing up, his rise to fame, his family and the many years he spent touring. The network’s description for the documentary reads, “Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On offers an intimate look into Brooks’ life as a musician, father, and man as well as the moments that have defined his decade-spanning career and seminal hit songs.” You can read the full description below:

The two-part documentary chronicles Garth’s life and career from his early days playing gigs at college bars in Oklahoma and his first unsuccessful trip to Nashville to his record-breaking world tours and balancing family life with global fame. The special highlights the deeply personal journey and profound legacy of a genre-defining musical figure for the first time. In addition to exclusive interviews with Garth telling his life story for the first time, the documentary features never-before-seen interviews with Trisha Yearwood, Billy Joel, Keith Urban, George Strait, James Taylor, friend and original bandmate Ty England, songwriter Tony Arata as well as many others from Brooks’ personal and musical family. The documentary will also showcase unprecedented access to the six-time CMA Entertainer of the Year’s current record-setting stadium tour and delve into the stories behind his seven RIAA Diamond Award-winning albums.

The TV special will feature interviews and commentary from musical friends James Taylor, Billy Joel, and Keith Urban, as well as in-depth interviews with Brooks, his three daughters, his ex-wife Sandy Mahl, and current wife Trisha Yearwood, according to Rolling Stone. The documentary will dive into the reasons behind Brooks’ early retirement, his divorce from his first wife, the birth of his children, how he first connected with Yearwood, and much, much more.

Tune in Monday, December 2 at 9 p.m. EST/8 p.m. CST to catch the first half of the documentary, followed by the special conclusion on Tuesday, December 3 at the same time.

READ NEXT: ‘Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On’ Documentary Times and Channel

