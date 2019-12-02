Garth Brooks TV Special 2019: How to Watch ‘The Road I’m On’ Online

Garth Brooks’ two-part TV special, titled The Road I’m On, premieres Monday, December 2 at 9 p.m. ET on A&E. The second half of the documentary will air Tuesday, December 3 at the same time. A&E spent about a year-and-a-half making the documentary, which will include interviews with Brooks’ wife Trisha Yearwood, his three adult daughters, and several prominent country music artists.
The Documentary Offers an Inside Look at Garth Brooks’ Childhood, His Rise to Fame & His Family Life
According to A&E, the documentary will give viewers an “intimate” look at Brooks’ life growing up, his rise to fame, his family and the many years he spent touring. The network’s description for the documentary reads, “Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On offers an intimate look into Brooks’ life as a musician, father, and man as well as the moments that have defined his decade-spanning career and seminal hit songs.” You can read the full description below:
The two-part documentary chronicles Garth’s life and career from his early days playing gigs at college bars in Oklahoma and his first unsuccessful trip to Nashville to his record-breaking world tours and balancing family life with global fame. The special highlights the deeply personal journey and profound legacy of a genre-defining musical figure for the first time. In addition to exclusive interviews with Garth telling his life story for the first time, the documentary features never-before-seen interviews with Trisha Yearwood, Billy Joel, Keith Urban, George Strait, James Taylor, friend and original bandmate Ty England, songwriter Tony Arata as well as many others from Brooks’ personal and musical family. The documentary will also showcase unprecedented access to the six-time CMA Entertainer of the Year’s current record-setting stadium tour and delve into the stories behind his seven RIAA Diamond Award-winning albums.
The TV special will feature interviews and commentary from musical friends James Taylor, Billy Joel, and Keith Urban, as well as in-depth interviews with Brooks, his three daughters, his ex-wife Sandy Mahl, and current wife Trisha Yearwood, according to Rolling Stone. The documentary will dive into the reasons behind Brooks’ early retirement, his divorce from his first wife, the birth of his children, how he first connected with Yearwood, and much, much more.
Tune in Monday, December 2 at 9 p.m. EST/8 p.m. CST to catch the first half of the documentary, followed by the special conclusion on Tuesday, December 3 at the same time.
