Watch Miss Universe 2019 Preliminary Competition Live Stream Online

The 2019 Miss Universe preliminary competition airs tonight, December 6 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Fox, followed by the final stages of the competition, which will take place on Sunday, December 8 at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT. The competition can be streamed live on The Miss Universe website and is available in Spanish on Telemundo.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Fox on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Fox (live in most markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include Fox (live in most markets).

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Fox (live in most markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Catriona Gray of the Philippines Will Crown Her Successor on Sunday, December 8, 2019

Miss Universe 2019 will be the 68th edition of the Miss Universe competition, and will be hosted once again by Steve Harvey, who has hosted the the competition for the last five consecutive years. The final stages of the competition will be held this Sunday, December 8, at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia in the United States, and Catriona Gray of the Philippines will crown her successor by the end of the event.

“Stay golden, today is Preliminaries for @missuniverse! I’m excited to host the back to back shows!” Gray wrote in a Facebook post earlier today. “Tune in to the back-to-back competitions live Friday, Dec. 6, at 8 p.m. ET at watch.missuniverse.com. This pay-per-view special is one that you do not want to miss,” she added in another post.

The Miss Universe website offers an extensive description of the competition, including what the organization stands for, what those involved aim to achieve, the opportunities Miss Universe offers, and more. For those who are new to the competition, Miss Universe is run “by women, for women,” and works hard to break stereotypes while offering women the chance to build a successful future. The women competing for the coveted Miss Universe title are actively involved in many charities and philanthropic endeavors and are judged by a full panel of women throughout the competition.

You can read the full description below:

The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) is a global, inclusive organization that celebrates women of all cultures and backgrounds and empowers them to realize their goals through experiences that build self- confidence and create opportunities for success. MISS UNIVERSE®, MISS USA® and MISS TEEN USA® provide the approximately 10,000 women who participate annually an international platform to effect positive change personally, professionally and philanthropically as inspirational leaders and role models. The Miss Universe Organization empowers women to realize their personal, professional and philanthropic goals through experiences that build self-confidence and act as catalysts for future success. We celebrate beauty, all forms of it, and provide the tools that help women to feel their most beautiful: ‘Confidently Beautiful.’ The contestants and titleholders that have gone through the Miss Universe system are able to cultivate their personal career goals, advocate for humanitarian issues and be a voice to affect positive change in the world. These women are forward thinking and motivated to not just talk about this change, but to initiate it. They have gone on to high-profile careers in government, business, finance, broadcasting, as well as film and television. Research has shown the #1 obstacle for women to overcome in reaching their potential in any endeavor is a lack of self-confidence. In doing so our contestants and titleholders have the opportunity to grow as women and be confident in any goal they choose to pursue. While we are a competition, the women who participate also learn to help one another and create a network of friends and colleagues on which to draw support. The Miss Universe Organization places priority on the importance of getting involved and giving back by providing a dedicated international platform of charitable partnerships. As leaders and role models within their communities, our contestants and titleholders work to affect positive change through volunteering, fundraising and advocacy. During their reign, our winners are given the tools to personally and professionally enrich others by dedicating themselves to raising awareness and much needed funds for philanthropic endeavors.

Be sure to tune in Friday, December 6 at 8 p.m. ET to catch the 2019 Miss Universe preliminary competition, followed by the final stages of the show on Sunday, December 8 at 7 p.m. ET.

