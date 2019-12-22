‘Mr. Robot’ Finale Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Tonight is the series finale of Mr. Robot on the USA Network. It airs at 9 p.m. Eastern (an hour earlier than normal) and will last for two hours and seven minutes. Fans are excited about the twists and turns that the last episodes will bring, especially after the huge plot twist last week. Now that we’re nearing the end, you’ll likely want to watch live so you don’t miss a thing. This post will have spoilers for the previous episodes leading up to tonight.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of USA on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

USA is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

Start Your FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include USA.

Start Your AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

USA is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

USA Network’s Live Stream Requires a Cable Log-In

USA Network also has its own live TV online website here. Unfortunately, this is not available for people without a cable subscription. You must sign in to your TV provider to unlock this option.

Digital Providers May Not Have the Episode After It Airs for a Few Days

If you don’t watch live tonight and intend to wait and watch it on Amazon or iTunes, you may have a longer wait than usual.

Sam Esmail said that the series finale will “most likely not be available after air on your digital providers for a few days. If you want to avoid spoilers, the best antidote is to watch it live…”

For anyone out there who’s interested in the #MrRobot series finale, please know it will most likely not be available after air on your digital providers for a few days. If you want to avoid spoilers, the best antidote is to watch it live tomorrow night! — Sam Esmail (@samesmail) December 22, 2019

In a tweet, Esmail said that this includes iTunes. Likely, this also includes Amazon and other digital providers like Google Play. So you might want to try one of the live stream options above so you don’t have to wait a long time and risk being spoiled.

‘Mr. Robot’ Preview

Mr. Robot has been pretty insane and amazing this season. Here’s a trailer for tonight.

Mr. Robot 4×12 & 4×13 "Series Finale" Promo (HD)Mr. Robot 4×12 "Series Finale Part 1" & 4×13 "Series Finale Part 2" Promo (Series Finale) – Part one of the series finale. Mr. Robot 4×13 "Series Finale Part 2" (Series Finale) – Part two of the series finale.

The acting for the season deserves a bunch of Emmys, along with the amazing writing. The storylines are going to be all wrapped up, and after last week it’s not quite clear what exactly is going on. Are we in Elliot’s head again? Did Whiteroses’s machine actually work? Or is Elliot experiencing some kind of forced delusion that was also given to Angela, explaining why she believed so much in Whiterose at one point?

We recently learned a dark truth about Elliot’s dad, and if you look back on previous seasons, you can see that the show has been hinting about this dark, heartbreaking secret for all this time. I loved the scene between Elliot and his counselor, learning that she still genuinely cares for him and wants to make sure that he will be OK.

Then Elliot and Darlene pulled off an amazing hack on Whiterose and ended up getting all of her money, along with the money from the rest of the members of the Deus Group. Dom is now somewhere in another part of the world, but I’m pretty sure we haven’t seen the last of Darline.

Season 4 has been amazing and the reviews reflect it. If you look at the IMDb reviews, you’ll see that the episode ratings are 9.5, 8.9, 8.8, 8.8, 9.8, 9.2, a solid 10 stars for Episode 7 where Elliot’s dark secret about his dad was revealed, then 9.4 for episode 8, and 9.9 stars for Episode 9.

Tonight’s episodes are just called “Series Finale Part One” and “Series Finale Part Two.” They aren’t giving any hints about what to expect.