‘The Biggest Loser’ 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch the Premiere Online

After a four-year hiatus, reality weight loss competition show The Biggest Loser is back on TV, with a new cast, new trainers and a familiar face stepping into the hosting duties. It has moved from NBC to USA and premieres Tuesday, January 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

‘The Biggest Loser’ Season 18 Preview

The Biggest Loser originally aired on NBC from 2004 to 2016. Now after a four-year hiatus, it is back with an all-new cast of contestants ready to change their lives. The revival also boasts two new trainers, plus returning host Bob Harper, who was a trainer for most of the original series.

In the premiere episode, fans will meet the 12 contestants competing to see who can lose the highest percentage of their body weight over the course of the season. You can check out all 12 contestants in our cast gallery post here.

One thing this revival version is making sure to emphasize is that they are going to focus more on the contestants’ overall health. It isn’t just about weight loss, it’s about healthy habits and healthy numbers — cholesterol, blood pressure, diabetes levels, etc. Harper recently told the 2020 Television Critics Association winter press tour that “all of these non-scale victories” are so great to watch.

The Biggest Loser | Sneak Peek: An Extended Look | Season 1 | on USA NetworkGet an extended sneak peek at USA Network's "The Biggest Loser." Watch The Biggest Loser Tuesdays at 9/8c on USA Network. About The Biggest Loser: A revamped version of the original hit series, THE BIGGEST LOSER will provide the contestants with a 360-degree view of what it takes to make a serious lifestyle change, rather than focus solely on weight loss. In addition to competing to win a cash prize by losing the highest percentage of weight relative to their initial weight, the contestants will also learn how to prepare and make healthful food choices, and use group therapy to help them overcome the obstacles that are preventing them from living a healthy life.

“[I]t’s not just about, like, ‘I’ve got to lose weight.’ It’s about the people that are coming in that are just trying to manage their type2 diabetes, lower their blood pressure, and you get to see that. Being in the fitness industry and the health industry for as long as I have, I get to see people that have gotten off so many medications as a result of them making these lifestyle changes,” says Harper.

The show is also implementing more aftercare for the contestants.

“We wanted to give those people who did maybe go home early on in the process the best chance possible to continue a healthy lifestyle,” adds executive producer Heather Olander. “So we gave them a gym membership, and fitness is a part of it, but also, a nutritionist, because what you eat and to your point, every body is different, and every nutrition plan is different and needs to be specific to each individual. So we gave them that as well as one very important piece, guiding them towards a support group.”

One other big change is that the elimination is no longer “a popularity contest,” as Harper calls it. It will be strictly based on who lost the lowest percentage of body weight that week.

The Biggest Loser airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on USA.

