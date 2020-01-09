Celtics vs 76ers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Boston Celtics (25-10) will head to the Wells Fargo Center to take on the Philadelphia 76ers (24-14) Thursday.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on TNT.

Celtics vs 76ers Preview

The Celtics will finally have their star back for this one, but how much he plays remains to be seen. Kemba Walker, who leads Boston in scoring (22.5 points a game) and assists (5.2 a game) missed three straight games with the flu, and just returned to limited action Wednesday night. Walker was ejected in the Celtics’ loss against the Spurs Wednesday after reacting to a blindsided screen by LaMarcus Aldridge, finishing the game with six points.

Walker is one of five Celtics averaging in double figures. Forward Jayson Tatum is second on the team in scoring with 21.1 points a game, and Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward and Marcus Smart are also chipping in 10+ points per contest.

The Sixers are coming off a 120-113 win over Oklahoma City Monday. Guard Josh Richardson led the Sixers in scoring with 22 points, and he may need to step up in this one, as well. Center Joel Embiid leads Philadelphia in scoring (23.4 points a game) and rebounding (12.3 per game), and forward Tobias Harris is second on the team in scoring, with 19.4 points per contest. Embiid will miss this game, however.

The Sixers’ star player injured his finger in gruesome fashion against Oklahoma City, and while he played through it and finished the game with 18 points, he is slated to sit this one out, and he will also consult a specialist about his finger.

The Celtics have the third-best record in the NBA, but the Sixers are the better shooting team so far this season, hitting 47.1% of their field goals, which is fourth in the NBA. The Celtics are shooting 45.6% from the field, however, so the gap between them shooting-wise is small.

Prior to their win against Oklahoma City, the 76ers had lost four straight, and they have lost seven of their last 11. The Celtics have dropped two in a row, losing to San Antonio 129-114 Wednesday.