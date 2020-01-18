How to Watch Dartmouth vs Harvard Basketball

The Harvard Crimson basketball team will host the Dartmouth Big Green at Lavietes Pavilion on Saturday in each squad’s first Ivy League test of the season.

The game (2 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but anyone in the US can watch it live on ESPN+:

Dartmouth vs Harvard Preview

The Crimson have won six straight to improve to 11-4 ahead of conference play, claiming their last four victories without guard Bryce Aiken, whose 16.7 points per game lead the team.

Forward Chris Lewis has carried much of the offensive load since Aiken suffered a foot injury during a Dec. 21 road victory over the George Washington Colonials. In Harvard’s last five games, dating back the George Washington win, Lewis has averaged 16 points per contest on 73.5% shooting from the field. He entered the stretch scoring just 9 points per game on 56.9% shooting.

The senior leads the team in rebounds per game (6.4) and ranks second in blocks per game (1.5).

“This man has really been taking it to the next level, offensively and defensively,” senior guard Chris Juzang said of Lewis, according to The Harvard Crimson. “He’s been really doing it. Whether it’s coming to practice early, the little things that people don’t really take notice of. He’s been really dialed in and I’m proud of him.”

Juzang slid into the starting lineup after Aiken went down. Across those four starts, he’s averaged 12.3 points (shooting 47.1% from the field and 39.1% from distance), 3.8 rebounds, and 4 assists per game. He was averaging 2.6 points per game before the string of starts.

“He has an unshakable confidence, and I love that about him,” head coach Tommy Amaker of Juzang following Dec. 30 victory over the San Francisco Dons, per The Harvard Crimson. “He thrives on those moments where it’s a big play or a big shot, and he’s delivered for us… he’s been the guy who’s stepped in for us and provided that leadership and big play-making moments, so I’m very, very proud of him.”

The Big Green have lost three straight, most recently falling to the Vermont Catamounts 77-68 at home on Jan. 2. Dartmouth slipped to 7-8.

Big Green junior guard Aaryn Rai scored 18 points and grabbed 6 boards, both team highs, shooting 8-of-9 from the field and 2-of-2 from distance.

Dartmouth and the Catamounts — now 12-6 — were tied at 62 with under four minutes to play.

“We’re feeling really confident; [these games] showed that we can play with any team,” Rai said, according to The Dartmouth. “We’ve been in a lot of different scenarios and just that experience is really going to carry over, so [now] in those close games we’re going to come out on top.”

He added: “The coaches schedule the games with different teams, different styles of play similar to what we’re going to see in the Ivy League season. We can get a good look on all different styles of play and give us a test to see where we’re at.”

