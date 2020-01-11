How to Buy UFC 246: PPV Price & ESPN Plus Bundle Deal

You can buy UFC 246: McGregor vs Cowboy through ESPN+ right here. For pricing details and an event preview, read on below.

Conor McGregor will make his return to the octagon on Jan. 18 when he takes on Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in a welterweight bout in the main event of UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, NV.

Here’s everything you need to know to buy the UFC 246 PPV:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

How to Buy UFC 246 PPV

The first thing to know is that you need a subscription to ESPN+ in order to purchase UFC 246, so your options for ordering vary depending on whether or not you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber:

If You Don’t Have ESPN+: You can get a special bundle deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($49.99 value) and UFC 246 ($64.99 value) for $84.98, which works out to about 26 percent savings:

Buy ESPN+ & UFC 246

If You Already Have ESPN+: You can purchase the UFC 246 PPV by itself by going here and then selecting the “Only looking for UFC 246? Get it for $64.99 here” link:

Buy UFC 246

Or, you can also still get the special bundle price. But instead of starting a new ESPN+ subscription, you’ll just extend your current subscription by a year and get the UFC 246 PPV for a total of $84.98:

Upgrade ESPN+ & Buy UFC 246

Where to Watch UFC 246

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, there are a number of different ways you can watch McGregor vs Cowboy and the complete UFC 246 main card.

You can watch the fights on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch the early prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV). You can also watch the second set of prelims (ESPN2) this way if you sign in with a cable provider.

UFC 246 Preview

McGregor (21-4 in MMA, 9-2 in the UFC) hasn’t fought since October 2018, when Khabib Nurmagomedov stopped him with a neck crank in the fourth round to defend the lightweight belt at UFC 229 in Las Vegas.

“That last camp was horrendous,” McGregor recently told The Mac Life, as transcribed by MMA Junkie. “I have no one to blame but myself. I did blame myself, and I did make the corrections.”

After the upcoming scrap, the 31-year-old plans to cut weight so he can be ready to fill in for Nurmagomedov or Tony Ferguson should either fighter require a replacement for their scheduled lightweight title fight, set to take place at UFC 249 on April 18.

McGregor has fought at welterweight twice before, splitting a pair of bouts with Nate Diaz.

“I’ll cut weight to (lightweight), and then likely something will happen there,” McGregor told The Mac Life, per MMA Junkie. “I’ll be likely to slide in there for that belt. I’ll just have a solid camp at 170 with no weight cut — a good fight.”

Like McGregor, the 36-year-old Cerrone (36-13-1, 23-10) is making a return to the welterweight division. After falling to Rafael dos Anjos in his December 2015 bid for the lightweight title, he made 10 straight appearances in the 170-pound class.

Cerrone’s last four fights have come at lightweight — he bested Alexander Hernandez and Al Iaquinta before suffering consecutive defeats to Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje.

Cerrone and McGregor are slated for a promotional press conference on Wednesday. Cowboy’s already cautioned the Irishman not to veer into inappropriate territory with his trash talk.

“He’s the best at it. He is the best,” Cerrone said of McGregor’s verbal sparring, according to MMA Fighting. “The thing is you’d really have to go low, talk about my grandma or my kid and then it would put it on another level. You understand what I’m saying? Then I’ll just come f*ck you up in the lobby type sh*t.

“I don’t think it’s ever going to go that way. He understands that. We’re fighting, he can talk about that all he wants but don’t low blow.”

UFC 246 Card

Main Card (10 p.m. ET)

Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone, welterweight

Holly Holm vs Raquel Pennington, women’s bantamweight

Aleksei Oleinik vs Maurice Greene, heavyweight

Claudia Gadelha vs Alexa Grasso, women’s strawweight

Anthony Pettis vs Carlos Diego Ferreira, lightweight

Prelims Card (8 p.m. ET):

Roxanne Modafferi vs Maycee Barber, women’s flyweight

Andre Fili vs Sodiq Yusuff, featherweight

Drew Dober vs Nasrat Haqparast, lightweight

Chas Skelly vs Grant Dawson, featherweight

Early Prelims Card (6 p.m. ET):

Aleksa Camur vs Justin Ledet, light heavyweight

Tim Elliott vs Askar Askarov, flyweight

Brian Kelleher vs Ode Osbourne, bantamweight

Sabina Mazo vs J.J. Aldrich, women’s flyweight

READ NEXT: How to Watch UFC PPV Events Through ESPN Plus