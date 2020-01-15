Democratic Debate Live Stream: Watch Tonight’s Debate Online without Cable

Tonight is the seventh Democratic debate as candidates seek to be the Democrats’ 2020 Presidential candidate. You can watch the debate online if you don’t have access to a cable or satellite subscription. The debate tonight will air from 9 p.m. to 11:15 p.m. Eastern on CNN on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Here are details on how you can watch the debate online.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Streaming Options

According to CNN, the debate will stream live in its entirety without requiring a cable provider log-in on CNN.com’s homepage, on DesMoinesRegister.com, and via CNN’s iOS and Android apps. It will also be streamed on CNNgo apps available on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, and Android TV.

The day after the debate, you can watch the full debate On Demand, on CNN.com/go, and on the CNN mobile apps.

If you prefer, you can also watch the debate on CNN via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV: CNN is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial.

AT&T TV Now offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include CNN. The “Plus” and “Max” packages come with a free seven-day trial.

Hulu With Live TV: CNN is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Lineup & Details for the January 14 Debate

Tonight’s debate is hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register. The debate will air from 9 to 11:15 p.m. Eastern on January 14, 2020. There’s a chance it might go a little long.

The following candidates will be in tonight’s debate. There are only six tonight.

Joe Biden, former Vice President

Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana

Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota senator

Bernie Sanders, Vermont senator

Tom Steyer, businessman

Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts senator

Cory Booker, Tulsi Gabbard, and Andrew Yang did not meet the poll requirements. Michael Bloomberg did not qualify.

To qualify for tonight’s debate, candidates needed to poll at 5 percent or higher in at least four national or early-state polls, or 7 percent or higher in two early-state polls. These must have been from qualifying organizations that released polls between November 14 and January 10. Another requirement was that candidates get 225,000 unique donors at least, which included 1,000 in at least 20 states.

Where the candidates stand during the debate is determined by their polls. Moderators will be Wolf Blitzer, Abby Phillip, and Brianne Pfannenstiel of the Des Moines Register, CNN reported. The debate will be at Drake University.

You can expect the impeachment and impending trial to be a big focus during tonight’s debate. You can also expect them to talk a lot about the Iowa caucus that is taking place in February.

After this, the next debate will be on February 7. ABC News and WMUR-TV and Apple News will host that debate in New Hampshire at St. Anselm College’s Sullivan Arena.

READ NEXT: Bernie Sanders & Joe Biden Almost Tied in Democratic Nominee Betting Odds