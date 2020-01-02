How to Watch ‘Dr. Pimple Popper’ Season 4 Online Without Cable

What better way to kick off 2020 than to watch Dr. Pimple Popper purge some patients of their blemishes and bumps? The popular TLC show returns Thursday, January 2, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don't have cable, you can watch a live stream of TLC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services.

Dr. Pimple Popper Season 4 Preview

Dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee began uploading videos of her work to YouTube in 2010 and eventually noticed that skin extractions were definitely the most popular ones. She began offering patients free or discounted services in exchange for allowing their treatments to be posted online and “Dr. Pimple Popper” was born.

The series premiered in 2018 and quickly became a big hit on TLC, earning the most ratings in the women ages 25-54 demo in its time slot. It quickly spawned a web series spinoff called “This Is Zit,” where Dr. Lee focuses on a particular procedure for a three- to six-minute episode.

Lee is a board-certified dermatologist who attended UCLA for undergraduate and the Drexel University College of Medicine for medical school. She completed her dermatology residency at Southern Illinois University and subsequently moved back to Southern California, where she still resides with her husband, Jeffrey Rebish, and their two sons.

The upcoming fourth season promises just as many life-changing procedures as its predecessors. In the new episodes, Dr. Lee deals with several patients with potentially life-threatening conditions, a woman named Traci whose self-confidence has been destroyed after years of bullying from bumps on her face for 20 years and a patient named David who has a large bump on his head that he has named his “on/off” button.

Prior to the official premiere is a one-hour special called Dr. Pimple Popper: Countdown to the New Season, which features Leonard, who has an alarming bump hanging off of his arm; Brandon, who has several lumps on his head; and Jess, who got a noticeable lump on her butt after falling down the stairs.

Viewers can catch up on old episodes here; the new season premieres Thursday, January 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

