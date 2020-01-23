How to Watch the Gayle King Grammy Special Online Without Cable

Ahead of the 2020 Grammy Awards, CBS News anchor Gayle King is sitting down with some of the biggest stars in music right now to talk about their road to this year’s awards show. The Gayle King Grammy Special airs Thursday, January 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, but here’s how to watch if you don’t have a cable subscription.

The Gayle King Grammy Special Preview

First look: "The Gayle King Grammy Special"Music's biggest night deserves music's biggest interviews: Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Jonas Brothers, Lil Nas X, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. Watch "The Gayle King Grammy Special" on Thursday, January 23 at 10/9c on CBS. 2020-01-19T21:22:58.000Z

CBS News anchor Gayle King is kicking off the 62nd annual Grammy Awards a few days early with her special that will interview some of the biggest names in music right now.

The Gayle King Grammy Special will feature Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, the Jonas Brothers and Lil Nas X in a star-studded hour of interviews where the artists will reveal never-before-seen sides of themselves to King. Viewers will learn what goes on behind the scenes iwth each artist as they share intimate details of their lives outside of their live performances and press appearances.

In a press release announcing the special, Shelton and Stefani also revealed that they will be performing their duet “Nobody But You” live for the first time during the 2020 Grammy Awards.

“I can already tell you that’s going to be one of the greatest rushes I’m ever going to experience, being on stage with Gwen Stefani at the Grammys, doing our song together,” Shelton said. “The easiest thing in the world I’ve ever done is to sing any song with Gwen. And, you know, look in her eyes and just know we know what each other are thinking.”

“It doesn’t get bigger than the Grammys,” added Stefani in a preview of the special.

Shelton is an eight-time Grammy nominee, including a 2020 nomination for “God’s Country” in the Best Country Solo Performance category. Stefani, meanwhile, boasts 18 Grammy nominations and three wins, though she doesn’t have any nominations in the 2020 awards.

The other interviews are no slouches in the nomination category either. Lizzo received the most nominations in 2020 with eight, followed by Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X with six each. The Jonas Brothers have one nomination this year.

In a preview for the Grammy special, King talks to Lizzo about body positivity, asks Lil Nas X how much experience he had riding a horse before his music video and live performances of “Old Town Road,” and Eilish reveals that she has wanted to be a performer since the time she was a little girl, complete with home video footage of her dancing and singing.

The Gayle King Grammy Special airs Thursday, January 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

