Grammys 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch the Awards Online

It’s time once again for music’s biggest night when the 62nd Grammy Awards air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 26 beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. This year’s nominees include Lizzo topping the list with eight, followed by Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X with six each. Here’s how to tune in to the awards show without a cable subscription.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of CBS on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or you want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Watch CBS on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS Channel, you can then watch the Grammys live or on-demand on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS (live in most markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the Grammys on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

CBS (live in most markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Start Your FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Grammys live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space.

Like the Amazon Prime CBS channel, this is a good option if you simply want to watch CBS and not any other channels. This is ultimately the same as Amazon option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead:

Start Your CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch the Grammys live or on-demand on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards Preview

Grammys – Performances (Preview)Don't miss these wonderful performance, , live on Sunday, January 26. Only CBS 2020-01-17T18:00:01.000Z

Hosted by Alicia Keys, herself a 15-time Grammy winner, the 2020 Grammy Awards will air live beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. Keys previously hosted last year’s Grammys and she enjoyed it so much that she decided to host again this year.

“At first, I did think last year was a one-time thing, but when the opportunity came back around, there was no question about returning as host of the Grammy Awards,” said Keys in a press release. “Last year was such a powerful experience for me. Not only did I feel the love in the room, but I felt it from around the world, and it confirmed the healing and unifying power of music.”

Keys will be joined on stage by performers Aerosmith and Run-DMC, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Lizzo, Eilish, Ariana Grande, Camilla Cabello, H.E.R., the Jonas Brothers, Rosalia, Tyler, the Creator, and Charlie Wilson. Bonnie Raitt will be on hand to honor Lifetime Achievement Recipient John Prine, while John Legend, Kirk Franklin, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch, and YG will perform a tribute to late rapper Nipsey Hussle.

CBS also recently announced two special segments happening during the 62nd annual awards: An “Old Town Road” all-stars performance with Lil Nas Z, Billy Ray Cyrus, BTS, Diplo, Mason Ramsey, and other surprise guests, then a performance of the song “I Sing the Body Electric” from the movie Fame to recognize the importance of music education in schools. That performance will feature Cabello, Gary Clark Jr., Legend, Debbie Allen, Joshua Bell, Common, Misty Copeland, Lang Lang, Cyndi Lauper, Ben Platt, and the War and Treaty.

“To bring high-caliber artists like Camila Cabello, Cyndi Lauper, Common, Misty Copeland, Debbie Allen, Ben Platt, Gary Clark Jr., Joshua Bell, and Lang Lang together on one stage fulfills a dream of mine,” said longtime Grammy executive producer Ken Ehrlich, who is completing his 40th and final Grammy Awards this year. “To be able to do this on the Grammy stage makes it unforgettable for me.”

Presenters for the awards show include Jim Gaffigan, Trevor Noah, Common, Cynthia Erivo, Dua Lipa, Billy Porter, Smokey Robinson, Shania Twain, Keith Urban, Stevie Wonder, Ava Duvernay, Bebe Rexha, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, Brandi Carlile, and Tanya Tucker.

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards air live Sunday, January 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

