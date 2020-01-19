How to Watch Batwoman Season 1 Episode 10 Online

The CW show Batwoman returns tonight to deal with the post-Crisis on Infinite Earths fallout. Season 1, episode 10 “How Queer Everything is Today!” will air on January 19, 2020 at 8 p.m. on The CW.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the CW on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

The CW (live in select markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most new episodes up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

The CW (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include the CW (live in select markets). The “Plus” and “Max” bundles come with a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Batwoman Preview

Batwoman (The CW) Premiere Trailer HD – Ruby Rose superhero seriesArmed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate Kane soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope. Subscribe to tvpromosdb on Youtube for more Batwoman season 1 promos in HD! Batwoman official website: https://www.cwtv.com/shows/batwoman/ Watch more Batwoman Season 1 videos: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLfrisy2KXzkcx5E1fNuHrkSDYFOvpX7Ao Like Batwoman on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CWBatwoman Follow Batwoman on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CWBatwoman Follow Batwoman on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/CWBatwoman #Batwoman #DCTV » Watch Batwoman Sundays at 8:00pm on The CW » Starring: Ruby Rose Contribute subtitle translations for this video: https://www.youtube.com/timedtext_video?v=xana3fqo-B0 2019-10-03T02:23:32.000Z

So far, during the first season of the newest Arrowverse show, a lot has happened. Kate Kane returned home to find her long presumed-dead sister become a supervillain named Alice. Kate found out her ex-girlfriend is married to a man. Then, Kate’s stepmother was killed by Alice. She’s had a rough year in the pre-crisis timeline, but now that Crisis is over, all bets are off with what will happen.

Prior to Crisis, Batwoman was dealing with Alice in almost every episode. After confirming that Alice was, in fact, her sister, Kate was unsure of how to move forward with everything. She ended up being at a kind of standstill. Right before the crossover, Kate was trying to track down Alice to get some more answers.

Arrowverse Executive Producer Marc Guggenheim promises some crazy stuff to come on Batwoman this season.

“I know, for example, what they’re doing on Batwoman and it’s friggin’ awesome, with some unbelievable ‘what-the-f**k?!’ kind of moments. In addition to heart and emotion, the ‘what the f**k?!’ is, in my mind, what the Arrowverse is all about,” Guggenheim told TV Line.

In the TV Line exclusive sneak peek of the midseason premiere, Alice dumps tea on Catherine Kane’s grave. Mouse, Alice’s sidekick, confronts Alice about trying to win Kate back and bring her back into the family, saying that Kate doesn’t return her calls and probably doesn’t want to be in a family with them.

It’s unclear what changes could be made to Kate’s life after Crisis. It’s possible that Batman could come back at some point, as that has always been a possibility and the next episode promises an unexpected guest in Gotham.

We have seen some extreme changes caused by the crisis in other parts of the Arrowverse. John Diggle has a daughter named Sara again, along with having a son named John Diggle Jr. Sara was originally erased from the timeline after the events of Flashpoint. The Legends, from Legends of Tomorrow have become famous in this timeline. Most importantly, maybe, is that Supergirl and Black Lightning are now both on the same Earth as all the other Arrowverse superheroes.

Also because of Crisis, we know that The Flash, White Canary, Black Lightning, Batwoman, Supergirl, Superman, and Black Lightning have formed a Justice League-like group. They have a condemned building to act as a memorial for Green Arrow and the Hall of Justice.

Next year’s crossover will happen on a smaller scale than Crisis did, likely offering less multiverse-changing elements.

Tune in to the CW on Sundays at 8 p.m. to stay up-to-date on Batwoman.

