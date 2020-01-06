How to Watch ‘Manifest’ Season 2 Online Without Cable

This breakout broadcast drama of the 2018-2019 season is back for its second season on Monday, January 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, following the premiere of America’s Got Talent: The Champions season 2.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch new Manifest episodes live as they air or on-demand on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

NBC (live in most markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of Manifest on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch new episodes of Manifest up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

NBC (live in most markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes Season 1 of Manifest and will have new Season 2 episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include NBC (live in most markets). The “Plus” and “Max” packages come with a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of Manifest on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Manifest Season 2 Preview

Manifest Season 2 Preview

Manifest Season 2 Trailer – The Mystery Returns

Last year's breakout new series "Manifest" returns with captivating drama, heart-pounding mysteries and the answers to last season's biggest questions. After a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers of Flight 828 disembarked to find the world had aged five-and-a-half years and their friends, families and colleagues had given up hope of ever seeing them again. Now, faced with the impossible, the passengers' dreams of a second chance at life evaporate as they encounter the imminent danger surrounding them, both tangible and unexplained. With the stakes higher than ever, the passengers of Flight 828 will embark on an unexpected journey into a world grounded in hope, heart and destiny. "Manifest" stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur and Matt Long.

In season one, a plane full of people on Flight 828 from Jamaica to New York experienced some severe turbulence and were diverted to a smaller airport outside Manhattan. When they landed, they discovered that it was five and a half years later from when they took off. Their families had all eventually presumed the passengers were dead and had moved on with their lives.

When we last saw them, Olive (Luna Blaise), Ben (Josh Dallas), and Cal (Jack Messina) had figured out that all the passengers will die in the future the same amount of time they were gone, starting from the day they returned. That puts everyone’s deaths on June 2, 2024, so the newest problem is how to stop that from happening. But someone’s death might be happening a little sooner than that, as in the waning moments of the season finale, Jared (J.R. Ramirez) and Zeke (Matt Long) fought and a gunshot was heard offscreen.

The description for the season two premiere, titled “Fasten Your Seatbelts,” assures viewers the show will pick up where it left off: “As the Stone family reels in the aftermath of a devastating shooting, it’s hit with its most foreboding calling yet, sending Ben on a mission to locate two Flight 828 passengers who have gone missing.” It also says that Grace (Athena Karkanis) will struggle with her pregnancy — if you’ll recall, she revealed in the season one finale that she’s pregnant but that her husband Ben is probably not the father. It is most likely Danny (Daniel Sunjata), the man she began dating after she finally moved on from Ben, thinking he was dead. Or is it?

Every OMG Moment from Season 1 – Manifest

When Flight 828 lands in New York after a turbulent but routine flight, all 191 souls on board are astonished to discover they've been missing for five years, their friends and families moved on without them, and their lives will never be the same.

The second episode of season two is titled “Grounded,” and its description says that Grace “makes a startling discovery about her pregnancy,” so maybe Ben is the father after all. But also in episode two, Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) “strives to further her research about the death date” and Ben befriends a student from Flight 828 whose “callings” are either helping him uncover a violent crime or helped him commit one, which certainly fits with showrunner Jeff Rake promising a “darker” season two.

“There will be soapy turns, there will be procedural turns, there will be mythological turns,” Rake told reporters at New York Comic Con (via UPI). “We take a really dark turn in the middle of Season 2, and that’s something that is kind of a slow burn from the season premiere through Episode 7. There are a couple of new characters associated with that.”

Manifest airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

