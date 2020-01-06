‘Manifest’ Season 2 Cast & Premiere Spoilers

Fans of this breakout mystery drama from last season have been eagerly awaiting Manifest’s return — as a show that ended in midseason last year and is debuting in midseason this year, the wait has been almost a year between new episodes. But the wait is finally over on Monday, January 6 when season two premieres at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Here’s what we know about the cast and season two plot spoilers.

The Returning Cast

Returning from season one are all the major players — Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela, Josh Dallas as Ben, Athena Karkanis as Grace, Luna Blaise as Olive, Jack Messina as Cal, and Parveen Kaur as Saanvi. The only cast members up in the air are J.R. Ramirez as Jared and Matt Long as Zeke — if you’ll recall, they were locked in a struggle with a gun in the season one finale. In its waning moments, the gun fired off-screen, so there’s a chance that one of them is dead.

Also returning in season two are some of the recurring cast members: Daniel Sunjata as Danny, Victoria Cartagena as Lourdes, Shirley Rumierk as Autumn, and Malachy Clearly as Steve.

The New Cast

Even with as big of a cast as this show has, there are still going to be some new faces in season two. Here’s a rundown of the new cast members:

Yasha Jackson: This actress is playing Suzanne Martin, a dean at Astoria University and Ben’s ex-girlfriend, according to Deadline. They cross paths on campus, though hopefully not in a romantic way because Ben’s love life is complicated as it is. Jackson is an alum of Blue Bloods and Ray Donovan.

Garrett Wareing: This actor plays TJ Morrison, a passenger from Flight 828 whom we haven’t met yet. TJ is all alone in the world and Ben will try to help him out. Wareing was most recently seen on the Pretty Little Liars spinoff The Perfectionists.

Every OMG Moment from Season 1 – Manifest

Andrene Ward-Hammond: This actress is joining the show as Michael’s new boss, Captain Kate Bowers, according to Deadline. She was most recently seen on Claws and The Righteous Gemstones.

Ellen Tamaki: This actress is playing Drea Mikami, Michaela’s bright new partner at the precinct, assigned by the new captain. Tamaki is an alum of the Charmed reboot on The CW and the 2016 Julia Stiles-Josh Charles thriller The Drowning.

Leah Gibson: This actress will be spearheading a season two plot that revolves around “X-ers,” or people who think the Flight 828 passengers are a threat to society. Gibson plays Tamara, a bartender at an X-er hangout, according to Deadline. She was most recently seen on Marvel’s Jessica Jones and Sacred Lies.

Carl Lundstedt: This actor plays Billy, Tamara’s protective and hot-headed brother. He was a series regular on Cloak & Dagger and has guest-starred on Grey’s Anatomy. He also appeared in the recent Joker movie.

What to Expect

Manifest Season 2 Trailer – The Mystery Returns

As mentioned above, season two will introduce a new wrinkle for the already-beleaguered passengers of Flight 828 — a group of people who think the passengers are a threat to society and should be eliminated, calling themselves X-ers.

But the season will also keep investigating the mystery of what happened to them and why, including what they can do to possibly prevent all of their deaths in five years.

The description for the season two premiere, titled “Fasten Your Seatbelts,” reads: “As the Stone family reels in the aftermath of a devastating shooting, it’s hit with its most foreboding calling yet, sending Ben on a mission to locate two Flight 828 passengers who have gone missing.” It also says that Grace (Athena Karkanis) will struggle with her pregnancy — if you’ll recall, she revealed in the season one finale that she’s pregnant but that her husband Ben is probably not the father. It is most likely Danny (Daniel Sunjata), the man she began dating after she finally moved on from Ben, thinking he was dead. Or is it?

The second episode of season two is titled “Grounded,” and its description says that Grace “makes a startling discovery about her pregnancy,” so maybe Ben is the father after all. But also in episode two, Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) “strives to further her research about the death date” and Ben befriends a student from Flight 828 whose “callings” are either helping him uncover a violent crime… or helped him commit one. Presumably, that last line is about new cast member Wareing’s character, TJ Morrison.

It all sounds like viewers are in for a roller coaster, as showrunner Jeff Rake promises a “darker” season two.

“There will be soapy turns, there will be procedural turns, there will be mythological turns,” Rake told reporters at New York Comic Con (via UPI). “We take a really dark turn in the middle of Season 2, and that’s something that is kind of a slow burn from the season premiere through Episode 7. There are a couple of new characters associated with that.”

Manifest airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

