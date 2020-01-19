How to Watch the 2020 SAG Awards Online

The 26th Annual SAG Awards premieres tonight, January 19, at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on both TNT and TBS. The SAG Awards, which honors outstanding performances in film and primetime television, will air live from the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles this year. Robert De Niro will be presented with the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award during Sunday’s ceremony.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of TNT on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

TNT is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch most new episodes and specials on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

TNT is included with Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include TNT. The “Plus” and “Max” bundles come with a free seven-day trial:

Start Your AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Both of Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” (32 channels) and “Sling Blue” (47 channels) packages come with TNT. They both cost $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), which makes Sling by far the cheapest streaming service with TNT if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Or, as part of a special deal that Sling is currently offering, you can get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick if you prepay for two months:

Sling TV + Fire Stick Bundle

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Bombshell Has Four Nominations on the Film Side, While The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Leads TV Nominations

Bombshell takes the lead with four total nominations on the film side, trailed closely by both The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, with three awards each. As for primetime television, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is on top with four nominations as well. Schitt’s Creek, Fleabag, and Apple TV+’s The Morning Show also received several nominations this year, as did Game of Thrones, The Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things. Click here for a full list of nominations.

The Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award will be presented to actor Robert De Niro tonight, following his most recent films The Irishman and Joker. De Niro will be receiving the award for performative accomplishments made across his 54-year career, as well as philanthropic work. Leonardo DiCaprio will present De Niro the award.

“Robert De Niro is an actor of extraordinary depth and ability. The characters he creates captivate our imaginations. From the smoldering inferno of young Vito Corleone to the raging bull Jake Lamotta and everybody’s grandpa Ben Whittaker, he continues to touch our hearts and open our minds to new and exciting worlds of understanding and emotion,” said Gabrielle Carteris, President of SAG-AFTRA. “It is my great privilege to announce that SAG-AFTRA’s highest honor will be presented to one of the most singular talents of our generation, Robert De Niro.”

Tune in Sunday, January 19 at 8 p.m. EST to catch the 26th Annual SAG Awards live on TNT and TBS. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your TV coverage and entertainment news.

READ NEXT: SAG Awards 2020 Date & Location: When Does It Air?

